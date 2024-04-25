Emperion Names Industry Veteran as Chief Sales Officer

Concentrating on Cultivating Relationships, Padden Joins the Company's Leadership Team

WAYNE, Pa., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emperion is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Padden as the newest addition to its leadership team. With a proven track record of driving sales growth and cultivating strong client relationships, Padden brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Emperion team.

In his role as sales leader, Padden will spearhead Emperion's sales strategies, leveraging his extensive background in the property and casualty insurance industry, to enhance revenue generation and expand market reach. He will be responsible for developing and leading a national sales and service team, identifying new business opportunities, and fostering partnerships to drive the company's continued success.

Prior to joining Emperion, Padden held key leadership positions at several prominent companies within the industry, including Coventry Workers' Comp Services and Concentra Managed Care, where he spent nearly 25 years consistently delivering exceptional results playing a pivotal role in driving revenue growth. His strategic vision, coupled with his deep understanding of market dynamics, make him a valuable addition to the Emperion leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt Padden to Emperion as our Chief Sales Officer, said Peter Madeja, CEO at Emperion. "Matt's extensive experience and proven leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our sales efforts and further strengthening our relationships with key entities in the workers' comp, auto casualty and disability markets. We look forward to his participation on the leadership team as we continue to grow and serve our clients with excellence."

Padden expressed his excitement stating, "I am honored to join such a dynamic and innovative leadership team at Emperion. I am eager to leverage my skills and expertise to cultivate strategic partnerships, drive sales growth, and contribute to the company's overall success."

About Emperion

Emperion ( www.emperion.com ) is a national provider of outsourced clinical review services including Independent Medical Examination (IME), Peer Review (PR), and Independent Review Organization (IRO) solutions. The company manages a national network of approximately 25,000 providers across a broad range of medical specialties. These capabilities promote patient recovery, return to employment, and successful claim outcomes across Workers' Compensation, Automobile, Disability, and Health benefit systems.

