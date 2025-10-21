Emphysema Market Analysis Reveals Promising Growth Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The emphysema market is anticipated to grow steadily, fueled by a range of emerging therapies under development. Leading candidates like SAR447537 (Sanofi), Alvelestat (Mereo BioPharma), BEAM-302 (Beam Therapeutics), itepekimab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), depemokimab (GSK), and others are demonstrating a strong commitment to tackling the unmet medical need, with ongoing initiatives aimed at introducing innovative treatment options for this challenging condition.

DelveInsight's Emphysema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emphysema emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Emphysema Market Summary

The market size for emphysema in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest emphysema treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2024, DelveInsight estimated that the 7MM had around 31 million diagnosed cases of COPD, including approximately 8.5 million cases of emphysema, with prevalence projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2025–2034).

diagnosed cases of COPD, including approximately cases of emphysema, with prevalence projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2025–2034). Leading emphysema companies developing emerging therapies, such as Mereo BioPharma, Beam Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, and others, are developing new therapy for emphysema that can be available in the emphysema market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for emphysema that can be available in the emphysema market in the coming years. The promising emphysema therapies in clinical trials include SAR447537, Alvelestat, BEAM-302,Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500), Depemokimab, Tozorakimab, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Emphysema Market

Rising Prevalence of Emphysema and COPD

The increasing prevalence of COPD, including emphysema, is a primary driver. Factors such as smoking, air pollution, and genetic predispositions contribute to this rise.

Advancements in Emphysema Treatment Options

Innovations in pharmacological treatments, including bronchodilators, inhaled steroids, and biologics, have improved patient outcomes. Notably, drugs like DUPIXENT and OHTUVAYRE have shown efficacy in treating COPD and are expanding the therapeutic landscape.

Launch of Emerging Emphysema Drugs

Some of the emphysema drugs in clinical trials include SAR447537 (Sanofi), Alvelestat (Mereo BioPharma), BEAM-302 (Beam Therapeutics), itepekimab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), depemokimab (GSK), tozorakimab (AstraZeneca), and others. The anticipated launch of these drugs will drive the emphysema market forward in the coming years.

Emphysema Market Analysis

Current emphysema management involves the use of bronchodilators (both short- and long-acting β2-agonists and anticholinergics), inhaled corticosteroids, phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors, biologics such as OHTUVAYRE (Verona Pharma) and DUPIXENT (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), combination therapies like TRELEGY ELLIPTA (GSK), along with supportive interventions including pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy.

Despite these options, significant unmet needs remain in emphysema treatment. Challenges include limited disease-modifying therapies, inadequate control of exacerbations, variable patient responses, and a lack of long-acting therapies targeting the underlying inflammation and disease progression.

To address these gaps, new therapies such as itepekimab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), depemokimab (GSK), tozorakimab (AstraZeneca), and others are in development. These emerging treatments feature novel mechanisms of action and the potential for improved tolerability, potentially providing more durable benefits for patients who do not respond sufficiently to current therapies.

Emphysema Competitive Landscape

Novel emphysema treatments, including SAR447537 (Sanofi), Alvelestat (Mereo BioPharma), BEAM-302 (Beam Therapeutics), itepekimab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi), depemokimab (GSK), tozorakimab (AstraZeneca), and others, are under development.

Sanofi's SAR447537 is an investigational therapy developed by Sanofi, representing a novel approach to the treatment of emphysema. Designed to address the underlying molecular mechanisms driving lung tissue damage and inflammation, SAR447537 aims to improve lung function and disease modification beyond current symptomatic treatments. The drug is currently active in Phase II for AATD emphysema.

Mereo BioPharma's Alvelestat is a Phase II investigational therapy developed by Mereo BioPharma, representing a novel approach to the treatment of emphysema. By inhibiting neutrophil elastase, a key enzyme involved in lung tissue destruction and inflammation, Alvelestat aims to preserve lung integrity, improve respiratory function, and slow disease progression beyond current symptomatic therapies.

Beam Therapeutics' BEAM-302 is an investigational therapy developed by Beam Therapeutics, representing a novel gene-editing approach to the treatment of emphysema. Utilizing base-editing technology to precisely correct disease-causing mutations, BEAM-302 aims to restore alpha-1 antitrypsin function, reduce lung tissue damage, and offer a potentially curative solution beyond current symptomatic treatments.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi's Itepekimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits IL-33, a key initiator and amplifier of widespread inflammation in COPD. IL-33 is implicated in various forms of inflammation and is particularly elevated in the lungs of former smokers. Sanofi and Regeneron are co-developing Itepekimab through a global partnership.

GSK's Depemokimab is the first ultra-long-acting biologic in Phase III trials, exhibiting strong binding affinity and potency against interleukin-5 (IL-5), which enables dosing intervals of up to six months. IL-5 is a central cytokine in type 2 inflammation.

AstraZeneca's Tozorakimab is a human monoclonal antibody with a dual mechanism that inhibits IL-33 via the ST2 and RAGE/EGFR pathways and has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US FDA. At the European Respiratory Society (ERS) 2024 meeting, AstraZeneca reported that the drug did not achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase II trial; nevertheless, as it had progressed to Phase III in populations showing stronger efficacy signals, the company remained confident in its potential.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is poised to transform the emphysema market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the emphysema market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Emphysema Market

In July 2025, Merck entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Verona Pharma for approximately USD 10 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Verona Pharma for approximately USD 10 billion, with the transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. In May 2025, Beam Therapeutics reported that the US FDA granted ODD to BEAM-302 for the treatment of AATD.

reported that the US FDA granted ODD to BEAM-302 for the treatment of AATD. In May 2025, AstraZeneca presented new data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025, highlighting the ability of tozorakimab to reduce inflammation in IL-33–driven diseases, including COPD, asthma, and lower respiratory tract diseases.

presented new data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025, highlighting the ability of tozorakimab to reduce inflammation in IL-33–driven diseases, including COPD, asthma, and lower respiratory tract diseases. In May 2025, Sanofi reported that the AERIFY-1 Phase III study of itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled COPD met its primary endpoint, showing a significant reduction in moderate or severe exacerbations, while AERIFY-2 did not meet the same endpoint despite early benefits.

reported that the AERIFY-1 Phase III study of itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled COPD met its primary endpoint, showing a significant reduction in moderate or severe exacerbations, while AERIFY-2 did not meet the same endpoint despite early benefits. In March 2025, Japan approved DUPIXENT as the first biologic therapy for COPD, supported by positive outcomes from the Phase III BOREAS and NOTUS trials.

What is Emphysema?

Emphysema is a chronic, progressive lung condition and a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is marked by permanent enlargement of the air spaces, destruction of alveolar walls, and reduced lung elasticity, resulting in restricted airflow and impaired gas exchange. The disease is mainly caused by prolonged exposure to harmful inhalants, with cigarette smoke being the most common culprit. However, environmental pollutants, biomass fuels, e-cigarettes, repeated lung infections, and secondhand smoke can also contribute. A rare genetic disorder, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, can lead to early-onset emphysema. COPD, which encompasses emphysema and chronic bronchitis, remains a major cause of mortality globally.

Emphysema Epidemiology Segmentation

The emphysema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current emphysema patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, the US accounted for an estimated 4 million diagnosed cases of emphysema within the 7MM.

The emphysema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Emphysema

Treated Cases of Emphysema

Emphysema Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Emphysema Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Emphysema Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Emphysema, and Treated Cases of Emphysema Key Emphysema Companies Mereo BioPharma, Beam Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Verona Pharma, and others Key Emphysema Therapies SAR447537, Alvelestat, BEAM-302, Itepekimab (SAR440340/REGN3500), Depemokimab, Tozorakimab, OHTUVAYRE, DUPIXENT, DUPIXENT, and others

Scope of the Emphysema Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Emphysema current marketed and emerging therapies

Emphysema current marketed and emerging therapies Emphysema Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Emphysema Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Emphysema Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Emphysema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

