empinfo Launches Industry-First Solution to Automate Employment Letter Generation for International Employees

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- empinfo Inc., a leading provider of employment verification solutions, is proud to announce the launch of another innovative solution to optimize HR operations: A fully automated employment letter generation solution, specifically designed for international employees. This new feature, available directly within empinfo's employment verification platform, sets a new industry standard for global HR operations and will be offered for no additional cost to empinfo's employer clients.

empinfo clients can now use this unique feature to easily create and customize employment letters for international employees, which supports multi-language and multi-currency functionality—without the need for additional implementation. Additionally, employees worldwide can directly access and download a copy of their employment letters anytime through the employees' self-service dashboards.

Jag Puttanna, CEO at empinfo, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "No other provider in our industry offers this value-added solution. We are thrilled to introduce this unique feature as part of our ongoing mission to automate back-office tasks for employers, now expanding support for their global workforce."

Initially launched for U.S. based employees, this feature now extends to employees across the globe, addressing a critical need for multinational organizations. It has been highly anticipated by clients and fills many key gaps in global HR operations.

Key Benefits of empinfo's Employment Letter Solution:

Free for Employer Clients: Available at no cost to clients using empinfo's employment and income verification solutions.





Customizable Solutions: Employment letters can be personalized to meet the unique requirements of multi-national organizations, with options to tailor letters for employees at a global level or localized for specific countries or regions.





Multi-Language and Multi-Currency Compatibility: HR teams can generate employment letters in various languages and currencies, ensuring alignment with local business practices and compliance needs.





HR teams can generate employment letters in various languages and currencies, ensuring alignment with local business practices and compliance needs. Seamless Global Access: Employees can effortlessly access their employment letters through a self-service dashboard without the need to create traditional login credentials, offering "password-less" access for convenience and efficiency.

This revolutionary feature streamlines HR processes to manage employment letter requests for US and international employees, providing greater flexibility, efficiency, and support for global businesses.

About empinfo

empinfo provides nationwide coverage to verify people's employment & income information to help lenders, pre-employment screeners, government agencies, landlords, and other authorized verifiers seeking to credential the applicants, online and 24x7. It helps employers outsource and automate the inbound employment/income verification process to reduce their administrative burden, mitigate the privacy risks of dealing with unknown 3rd party verifiers and provide a better experience for their employees.

Trusted by employers and employees, empinfo is the most secure employment and income verification platform with innovative products for both enterprises and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs.) With empinfo, organizations automate the continuous stream of inbound employment and income verifications, freeing up internal resources to focus on strategic business priorities while mitigating compliance risk and eliminating interactions with unknown third-party requestors such as lenders, pre-employment screeners, government agencies, landlords, and other.

For more information about empinfo, visit www.empinfo.com.

