empinfo's Verification-as-a-Service (VaaS) Platform for Verifying Employment and Income is Now Available Online

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- empinfo, a leading innovator in employment verification technology, announces the expansion of its Verifications-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform, which provides nationwide coverage for employment and income verification, to credentialed verifiers with seamless online access at www.empinfo.com.

With this enhancement, empinfo now offers access to employment records directly from employers via its VaaS platform. This platform is powered by a configurable engine that waterfalls into various sources for instant and "On-Demand Verifications" to access millions of employment and income records.

empinfo has exclusive instant access to employment and income records from over 2,000 employers. Additionally, empinfo, as a certified reseller of The Work Number® product, provides instant access to millions of employment and income records. The Work Number®, a solution offered through Equifax Workforce Solutions, is the largest collection of payroll records contributed directly from employers.

To further improve coverage, empinfo leverages its innovative "On-Demand Verification" solution, which expands access whenever employment and payroll records are not instantly available. This digital outreach solution replaces traditional manual verification processes, significantly enhancing efficiency.

The VaaS platform, initially available via API for clients processing larger volume of verifications, is now available online at www.empinfo.com to credentialed verifiers for mortgage, auto and personal lending as well as for tenant and background screening purposes.

"With the combination of Instant and On-Demand Verifications, we're providing Verifiers with a one-stop-shop for accurate, frictionless, and cost-effective employment verifications with acceptable latency for delivery," said Jag Puttanna, CEO of empinfo.

empinfo's On-Demand Verifications: How It Works

empinfo's platform harnesses a vast, organically built database of millions of employer contacts and an intelligent ML-powered contact enrichment engine. This robust backend enables On-Demand Verifications to send digital requests instantly and correctly to millions of employers, reducing turnaround times and achieving an impressive 90%+ success rate within hours and days. Verifiers can submit requests directly through empinfo's secure portal or via batch and API, which then reaches and engages employers through a secure digital communication channel and provides verifiers with the necessary employment and income data.

The platform's automated routing, order tracking, and intelligent follow-up mechanisms ensure employers respond in a timely manner. All verifications are conducted with consumer privacy in mind, using secure digital channels that guarantee consumer data confidentiality. Additionally, empinfo's model does not require banking credentials or payroll login information, setting a new industry standard for efficiency and security in verifications while eliminating any friction with the consumers/applicants.

Key Benefits of empinfo's On-Demand Verifications

Frictionless User Experience: No need for consumers to grant access to their banks or payroll system or upload documents, allowing verifiers and their applicants a true digital lending experience that is frictionless, secure, and provides complete employment & income information customized for industry-specific use cases.

No need for consumers to grant access to their banks or payroll system or upload documents, allowing verifiers and their applicants a true digital lending experience that is frictionless, secure, and provides complete employment & income information customized for industry-specific use cases. Efficient and Scalable Model: Unlike call center-based models, empinfo's platform can simultaneously send digital verification requests to millions of employers and provides a user-friendly online App to respond with accuracy efficiently.

Unlike call center-based models, empinfo's platform can simultaneously send digital verification requests to millions of employers and provides a user-friendly online App to respond with accuracy efficiently. Cost-Efficiency: Charges apply only for completed verifications, unlike the traditional billing model, which is billed based on attempts.

About empinfo

empinfo provides nationwide coverage to verify people's employment & income information to help lenders, pre-employment screeners, government agencies, landlords, and other authorized verifiers seeking to credential the applicants, online and 24x7. It allows employers to outsource and automate the inbound employment/income verification process to reduce their administrative burden, mitigate the privacy risks of dealing with unknown 3rd parties, and provide a better experience for their employees.

Trusted by employers and employees, empinfo is the most secure employment and income verification platform with innovative products for large enterprises and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). With empinfo, organizations automate the continuous stream of inbound employment and income verifications, freeing up internal resources to focus on strategic business priorities while mitigating compliance risk and eliminating interactions with unknown third-party requestors such as lenders, pre-employment and tenant screeners, government agencies, and other.

For more information about empinfo, visit www.empinfo.com.

The Work Number® is a registered trademark of Equifax® Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anir Pradhan

[email protected]

800-274-9694

SOURCE EmpInfo, Inc.