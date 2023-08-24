Empire Access Selects Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions for Network Expansion

Enhances existing relationship with IP and Optical investment

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Empire Access, which has been recognized by PC Mag as Northeast region Best Gaming ISP 2023 and Fastest ISP (All ISPs) 2021 is expanding its network with Ribbon's IP Optical solutions.

"Ribbon continues to be the right partner for us," said Joe Gottwald, VP of Network Operations, Empire Access. "We have long been a customer for their voice services and they were able to offer us the right solutions at the right price when it was time to expand our broadband capabilities, combined with a rapid deployment that allows us to quickly enable our customers to benefit from better broadband solutions."

Empire Access is leveraging Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, part of the company's comprehensive IP Wave portfolio, as well as its MUSE Domain Orchestration application. Architected to help providers build and operate multi-layer data and optical networks, IP Wave solutions seamlessly fuse optimized hardware and automation software within an open architecture, and deliver the agility needed to rapidly create and implement innovative new services.

"Empire Access serves a critical need for several rural communities in upstate New York," said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Director, National Sales. "We're honored to support its growth and ensure that its customers have access to the communications services today's consumers and businesses require."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.