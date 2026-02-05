Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong Cash Flow and Bookings from Expanding Voice Modernization Customer Base

U.S. Tier 1 Service Provider Sales up over 25% in 2025

Delays in Customer Projects and Budget Timing Impacted 4Q Results

Targeting Expansion in High Growth AI and Defense Markets

New Tax Benefit Expected to Result in Improved Cash Conversion

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025. Ribbon Communications is dedicated to assisting the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results¹:

Revenue was $227 million, compared to $251 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

GAAP Operating Income was $9 million, compared to $33 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $40 million, compared to $55 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

GAAP Gross Margin was 53.3%, compared to 55.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 55.4%, compared to 58.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024

Full Year 2025 Financial Results¹:

Full-Year Revenue was $845 million, compared to $834 million for 2024

GAAP Operating Income was a loss of ($3) million, compared to $17 million for 2024

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, compared to $119 million for 2024

GAAP Gross Margin was 49.8%, compared to 52.7% for 2024

Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 52.3%, compared to 55.9% for 2024

"Although our fourth quarter results were impacted by several customer and project delays, we generated a new record level of Product and Services bookings in the quarter including over $50 million associated with new voice modernization programs for a growing number of customers across multiple regions. The delayed projects are not lost business and included deliverables already in backlog but with delayed deployment schedules. We also had several orders impacted by budget availability," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "As we look into 2026, we are accounting for these dynamic market conditions with a more conservative growth rate projection, particularly in the first half of the year where we expect continued lower U.S. Federal agency spending and recent industry M&A to cause timing uncertainty."

Mr. McClelland continued, "In the mid-term, we expect to have multiple growth vectors fueled by accelerating adoption of AI across the Enterprise and the industry's shift towards achieving the goal of fully autonomous networking – an area where our new Acumen AIOps platform is purpose built to lead. We also expect increased global government and defense spending where we can leverage the strong foundation we have established in the U.S. and Europe to expand into other similar agencies. In parallel, we are considering select investments in rapidly growing private technology companies to further differentiate our portfolio and expand into high growth adjacent markets."

John Townsend, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications, remarked, "In support of these goals, we expect to continue to improve our cost efficiency and working capital levels to drive better cash conversion. These efforts will receive a major boost from the tax benefit we recognized in the fourth quarter, which we expect will reduce our future cash tax payments by approximately $15-$20 million over the next several years, starting in 2026."





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31, In millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP Revenue

$ 227

$ 251

$ 845

$ 834 GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 89

$ 6

$ 40

$ (54) Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 106

$ 28

$ 118

$ 44 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40

$ 55

$ 107

$ 119 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.50

$ 0.04

$ 0.22

$ (0.31) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.59

$ 0.16

$ 0.66

$ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding basic

176

175

176

174 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

179

179

180

177



1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Business Highlights:

Business Outlook2

For the full year 2026, the Company projects revenue of $840 million to $875 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 52.5% to 53.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $105 million to $120 million.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company projects revenue of $160 million to $170 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 48% to 49%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of ($3) million to $1 million.

The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change.

2 GAAP earnings guidance is not provided. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G and broadband internet. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's projected financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and beyond, expected customer spend and timing, beliefs about the Company's business strategy, including new product introductions such as the Acumen AIOps platform, beliefs about the accelerating adoption of AI and the shift towards autonomous networking, the impact of the new tax benefit recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 and market share growth, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are unknown and/or difficult to predict and that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; slowdowns in customer capital spending related to their internal cost cutting initiatives; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on the Company's products; customer acceptance of and demand for the Company's new product and solution introductions; material cybersecurity and data intrusion incidents, including any security breaches resulting in the theft, transfer, or unauthorized disclosure of customer, employee, or Company information; the impact of the government funding on the Company's operating results including delayed purchases resulting from government shutdowns or changes in federal subsidies; supply chain disruptions resulting from component availability and/or geopolitical instabilities and disputes (including those related to the military conflict in Israel and the war in Ukraine); the impact of military call-ups of employees in Israel; material litigation; the impact of fluctuations in interest rates; the Company's ability to comply with applicable domestic and foreign information security and privacy laws, regulations and technology platform rules or other obligations related to data privacy and security; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow the Company's customer base or generate recurring business from existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and the Company's recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; the Company's ability to adapt to rapid technological and market changes; the Company's ability to generate positive returns on its research and development; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; the Company's ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in the Company's products; risks related to the terms of the Company's credit agreement; higher risks in international operations and markets; currency fluctuations; unanticipated adverse changes in legal, regulatory or tax laws; future accounting pronouncements or changes in the Company's accounting policies and/or failure or circumvention of the Company's controls and procedures. We therefore caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which this release was first issued. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors allows them to view the Company's financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Litigation Costs

In connection with certain ongoing litigation where Ribbon is the defendant (as described in the Company's Commitments and Contingencies footnotes in its Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks filed with the SEC, the Company has incurred litigation costs beginning in 2023. These costs are included as a component of general and administrative expense. The Company believes that such costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations, are unplanned, and generally are not within its control. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding litigation costs related to these specific legal matters facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Cybersecurity Incident

The Company has recorded expenses associated with responding to and remediating a cybersecurity incident, including costs for external legal services, cybersecurity experts, and IT restoration activities. The Company believes that excluding these expenses facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating performance and to other companies in its industry, as these costs are non‑recurring in nature and are not associated with future revenue streams or ongoing operational benefits.

Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related

The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of the Company and its acquired businesses. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In 2025, the Company recorded expense for legal and professional fees associated with contemplated corporate development activities. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Mark-to-Market Adjustment

The Company recorded adjustments to the fair value of its Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in Other (expense) income, net. Both of these instruments were issued in March 2023 in connection with the Company's private placement and have been classified as liabilities and marked to market each reporting period until the Series A Preferred Stock was fully redeemed on June 25, 2024. The Warrant liability remains outstanding and will continue to be marked to market each reporting period. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in the fair value of these liabilities because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Tax Indemnification Write-Off

In connection with the Company's acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. in 2020, a portion of the shares of our common stock that were issued as consideration were held in escrow for potential future tax liabilities. This $6 million tax indemnity asset, consisting of 2 million shares of common stock held in escrow, was written off upon its expiration on December 31, 2024. The Company believes that excluding this tax indemnification write-off facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Company computes its non-GAAP estimated tax rate using its estimated GAAP annual effective tax rate for the period and adjusting for the tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. The Company computes a single annual non-GAAP rate for the Company and applying that rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from income (loss) from operations: depreciation; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; certain litigation costs; expenses related to cybersecurity incidents; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; and restructuring and related expense. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not a part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended







December 31,

September 30

December 31,







2025

2025

2024 Revenue:











Product $ 127,560

$ 109,979

$ 148,335

Service 99,763

105,392

103,024



Total revenue 227,323

215,371

251,359

















Cost of revenue:











Product 62,571

62,037

68,483

Service 39,067

40,311

37,316

Amortization of acquired technology 4,622

5,057

5,487



Total cost of revenue 106,260

107,405

111,286

















Gross profit 121,063

107,966

140,073

















Gross margin 53.3 %

50.1 %

55.7 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 44,714

45,894

45,044

Sales and marketing 35,688

33,063

37,070

General and administrative 16,113

16,368

17,060

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,786

5,933

6,298

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related -

439

-

Restructuring and related 9,465

3,506

1,381



Total operating expenses 111,766

105,203

106,853

















Income (loss) from operations 9,297

2,763

33,220 Interest expense, net (10,928)

(11,606)

(12,003) Other (expense) income, net 1,390

(134)

(13,159)

















Income (loss) before income taxes (241)

(8,977)

8,058 Income tax benefit (provision) 89,306

(3,132)

(1,694)

















Net income (loss) $ 89,065

$ (12,109)

$ 6,364

















Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

$ 0.51

$ (0.07)

$ 0.04

Diluted $ 0.50

$ (0.07)

$ 0.04

















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

175,704

176,620

175,321

Diluted 178,724

176,620

178,703

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)





















Year ended







December 31,

December 31,







2025

2024 Revenue:







Product $ 434,587

$ 447,229

Service 409,969

386,652



Total revenue 844,556

833,881













Cost of revenue:







Product 249,247

228,527

Service 154,259

140,949

Amortization of acquired technology 20,344

24,893



Total cost of revenue 423,850

394,369













Gross profit 420,706

439,512













Gross margin 49.8 %

52.7 %













Operating expenses:







Research and development 178,872

179,941

Sales and marketing 133,075

137,830

General and administrative 64,239

68,740

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,849

25,969

Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,337

-

Restructuring and related 19,658

10,160



Total operating expenses 424,030

422,640













Income (loss) from operations (3,324)

16,872 Interest expense, net (44,011)

(33,821) Other (expense) income, net 2,226

(29,119)













Income (loss) before income taxes (45,109)

(46,068) Income tax benefit (provision) 84,745

(8,167)













Net income (loss) $ 39,636

$ (54,235)













Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic

$ 0.22

$ (0.31)

Diluted $ 0.22

$ (0.31)













Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:







Basic

176,199

174,044

Diluted 179,822

174,044

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





















December 31,

December 31,







2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,405

$ 87,770

Restricted cash 1,726

2,709

Accounts receivable, net 231,885

254,718

Inventory 78,806

79,179

Other current assets 45,663

39,286



Total current assets 454,485

463,662













Property and equipment, net 65,559

60,364 Intangible assets, net 143,344

187,537 Goodwill 300,892

300,892 Deferred income taxes 174,318

88,982 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,240

34,544 Other assets 27,417

26,573







$ 1,212,255

$ 1,162,554













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 8,750

$ 6,125

Accounts payable 79,840

87,759

Accrued expenses and other 90,759

106,251

Operating lease liabilities 11,699

9,443

Deferred revenue 124,425

119,295



Total current liabilities 315,473

328,873













Long-term debt, net of current 324,525

330,726 Warrant liability 1,919

8,064 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 60,159

37,376 Deferred revenue, net of current 31,654

20,991 Deferred income taxes 5,728

5,941 Other long-term liabilities 23,803

25,962





Total liabilities 763,261

757,933













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 18

18

Additional paid-in capital 1,976,958

1,970,708

Accumulated deficit (1,534,549)

(1,574,185)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,567

8,080





Total stockholders' equity 448,994

404,621







$ 1,212,255

$ 1,162,554

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Year ended









December 31,

December 31,









2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 39,636

$ (54,235)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 16,728

13,539



Amortization of intangible assets 44,193

50,862



Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 2,802

4,847



Amortization of accumulated other comprehensive gain related to interest rate swap -

(8,196)



Stock-based compensation 19,406

16,086



Deferred income taxes (85,603)

(16,887)



Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,995)

2,769



Change in fair value of preferred stock liability -

8,091



Dividends accrued on preferred stock liability -

2,743



Payment of dividends accrued on preferred stock liability -

(6,686)



Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses 3,653

5,741



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 20,028

12,420





Inventory 234

(3,616)





Other operating assets (564)

30,459





Accounts payable (3,257)

(6,016)





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (15,656)

(9,367)





Deferred revenue 15,793

7,686







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 51,398

50,240















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (25,342)

(22,406)

Purchases of software licenses -

(462)







Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (25,342)

(22,868)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit -

44,106

Principal payments on revolving line of credit -

(44,106)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt -

342,300

Principal payments of term debt (6,125)

(237,145)

Payment of debt issuance costs -

(6,312)

Payment of preferred stock liability -

(56,850)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6

21

Payment of tax obligations related to vested stock awards and units (4,357)

(4,308)

Repurchase of common stock (8,955)

-







Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,431)

37,706















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,027

(1,229)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,652

63,849 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 90,479

26,630 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 98,131

$ 90,479

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) (unaudited)

























The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's

Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items in which these amounts are reported.

































Three months ended

Year ended







December 31,

September 30

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2025

2025

2024

2025

2024 Stock-based compensation

















Cost of revenue - product $ 43

$ 17

$ 66

$ 159

$ 300 Cost of revenue - service 165

152

288

801

1,325

Cost of revenue 208

169

354

960

1,625

























Research and development 436

398

737

2,014

3,166 Sales and marketing 915

1,493

1,178

4,647

4,397 General and administrative 3,228

3,784

1,756

11,785

6,898

Operating expense 4,579

5,675

3,671

18,446

14,461





























Total stock-based compensation $ 4,787

$ 5,844

$ 4,025

$ 19,406

$ 16,086

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31,

September 30

December 31,

2025

2025

2024











GAAP Gross margin 53.3 %

50.1 %

55.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 % Amortization of acquired technology 2.0 %

2.4 %

2.2 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 55.4 %

52.6 %

58.1 %











GAAP Net income (loss) $ 89,065

$ (12,109)

$ 6,364 Stock-based compensation 4,787

5,844

4,025 Amortization of intangible assets 10,408

10,990

11,785 Litigation costs 973

952

1,583 Cybersecurity incident 600

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related -

439

- Restructuring and related 9,465

3,506

1,381 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (3,184)

(1,170)

2,478 Tax indemnification write-off -

-

6,313 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,964)

(1,501)

(5,648) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 106,150

$ 6,951

$ 28,281











GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.50

$ (0.07)

$ 0.04 Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.04

0.02 Amortization of intangible assets 0.06

0.06

0.06 Litigation costs 0.01

0.01

0.01 Cybersecurity incident *

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related -

*

- Restructuring and related 0.05

0.02

0.01 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (0.02)

(0.01)

0.01 Tax indemnification write-off -

-

0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.01)

(0.03) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.59

$ 0.04

$ 0.16











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 178,724

176,620

175,321 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 178,724

181,033

178,703











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ 9,297

$ 2,763

$ 33,220 Depreciation 4,546

4,425

3,408 Stock-based compensation 4,787

5,844

4,025 Amortization of intangible assets 10,408

10,990

11,785 Litigation costs 973

952

1,583 Cybersecurity incident 600

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related -

439

- Restructuring and related 9,465

3,506

1,381 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,076

$ 28,919

$ 55,402











* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.











RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024







GAAP Gross Margin 49.8 %

52.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 %

0.2 % Amortization of acquired technology 2.4 %

3.0 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 52.3 %

55.9 %







GAAP Net income (loss) $ 39,636

$ (54,235) Stock-based compensation 19,406

16,086 Amortization of intangible assets 44,193

50,862 Litigation costs 5,039

11,198 Cybersecurity incident 600

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,337

- Restructuring and related 19,658

10,160 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (5,995)

13,604 Tax indemnification write-off -

6,313 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8,743)

(9,796) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 118,131

$ 44,192







GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22

$ (0.31) Stock-based compensation 0.11

0.09 Amortization of intangible assets 0.25

0.29 Litigation costs 0.03

0.06 Cybersecurity incident *

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 0.02

- Restructuring and related 0.11

0.06 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (0.03)

0.08 Tax indemnification write-off -

0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05)

(0.06) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.66

$ 0.25







Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share





Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 179,822

174,044 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 179,822

177,306







GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (3,324)

$ 16,872 Depreciation 16,728

13,539 Stock-based compensation 19,406

16,086 Amortization of intangible assets 44,193

50,862 Litigation costs 5,039

11,198 Cybersecurity incident 600

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,337

- Restructuring and related 19,658

10,160 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,637

$ 118,717







* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.







RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Trailing Twelve Months





December 31,

September 30

December 31,

2025

2025

2024











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (3,324)

$ 20,599

$ 16,872 Depreciation 16,728

15,590

13,539 Stock-based compensation 19,406

18,644

16,086 Amortization of intangible assets 44,193

45,570

50,862 Litigation costs 5,039

5,649

11,198 Cybersecurity incident 600

-

- Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related 4,337

4,337

- Restructuring and related 19,658

11,574

10,160 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,637

$ 121,963

$ 118,717

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)



























Three months ending

Year ending





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2026





Midpoint (1)



Range

Midpoint (1)

Range





















Revenue ($ millions) $ 165



+/- $5M

$ 857.5

+/- $17.5M





















Gross margin:

















GAAP outlook 45.8 %







50.9 %





Stock-based compensation 0.1 %







0.1 %





Amortization of acquired technology 2.6 %







2.0 %







Non-GAAP outlook 48.5 %



+/- 0.5%

53.0 %

+/- 0.5%





















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):

















GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (23.6)







$ 22.2





Depreciation 4.5







18.3





Stock-based compensation 5.8







23.4





Amortization of intangible assets 9.8







39.1





Litigation costs 0.3







1.2





Restructuring and related 2.2







8.3







Non-GAAP outlook $ (1.0)



+/- $2M

$ 112.5

+/- $7.5M













































(1) Q1 2026 and FY 2026 outlook represents the midpoint of the expected ranges









