EMPIRE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD JOINS CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS FOR THE 4TH YEAR TO NAME 25 WHOLE HEALTH HEROES

Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards to recognize individuals and organizations committed to innovation and leadership

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, in partnership with the custom division of Crain's New York Business, is pleased to launch the 2023 Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards program.

Empire and Crain's are continuing this program to recognize individuals and organizations that are committed to innovation and leadership. The recognition this year will specifically distinguish those excelling at innovating a medical treatment or a new procedure, implementing employee wellness strategies, advancing financial health in their community, and improving social health in their organization and their broader community.

"The Whole Health Heroes awards give us the continued opportunity to honor the incredible New Yorkers who are making a difference in the health and well-being of their communities – not only addressing physical health needs, but mental, emotional, and social health needs as well," said Victor DeStefano, general manager of commercial business for Empire BlueCross BlueShield. "As we have seen from our previous honorees, by working together we can improve how we screen, prevent, and manage chronic conditions and strengthen social support, ensuring better health outcomes for all. I'm excited to meet our next class of Whole Health Heroes in New York and learn from their accomplishments."

Frederick P. Gabriel, Publisher and Executive Editor of Crain's New York Business, concurred, "Crain's is committed to not only reporting on the news of the business community, but also recognizing the accomplishments of those who make New York better through their amazing leadership work. We're excited to be partnering with Empire again this year as we invite New York executives across industries to submit their nomination for consideration."

Twenty-five honorees will be recognized for:

Leading the innovation of a drug, medical treatment, or new testing procedure as it relates to asthma, cancer, diabetes, or heart health, making a difference in screening, preventing, and/or managing any of these diseases for the good of the New York City community .

. Establishing and implementing employee wellness strategies within their organization to promote mental and overall health.

Demonstrating a passion in using their influence to advance their financial health within their community or for the benefit of New York's underserved communities. This could include offering financial wellness programs to help individuals take control of their finances, reduce financial anxiety and set them on the path to better health.

underserved communities. This could include offering financial wellness programs to help individuals take control of their finances, reduce financial anxiety and set them on the path to better health. Using their influence to advance social health within their organization and broader community. This could include a nominee's charitable or philanthropic work, company sustainability efforts and the like.

Submit nominations from June 5 to midnight Eastern Standard Time Sept. 15 at crainsnewyork.com. The online entry point (essay) is at crainsnewyork.com/Empire2023.

The Crain's New York Business newsroom will not participate in the judging or selection of the honorees.

Crain's New York Business will celebrate the 25 honorees at a celebratory event and feature them in print and online in a special section at the end of the year.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for more than 85 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York, supporting more than 4 million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York state. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Follow us on Twitter at @empirebcbs and on LinkedIn.

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate in the city and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

