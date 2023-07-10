Empire Closets is Excited to Offer Custom Storage and Interior Design Solutions to Clients Across Long Island

News provided by

Empire Closets

10 Jul, 2023, 08:13 ET

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets, a leading provider of custom closet design, installation, and home storage and organization solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting offer for clients across Long Island. As an area attracting many young families and up-and-coming city workers, Long Island - specifically Nassau County - is a vibrant region with a growing demand for interior design solutions. Empire Closets' award-winning team is excited to extend their services to the area and help residents revamp their living spaces with customized solutions!

"Nassau County is a vibrant part of Long Island, where young families, students, and city workers are choosing to settle down these days. And this creates a need for a well-organized living space." said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "Empire Closets is excited to offer our interior design and organization services to help everyone from young families moving into their first home, to college students fitting their entire lives into a cramped dorm or shared apartment! With so many new residents moving into Nassau, it's the perfect time to help make the most out of their space. From creating mudrooms, and adding shelving units, to installing cubbies, and storage drawers within your closets, older homes and apartments on Long Island provide the perfect canvas for our creative touches and installations! We're here to turn your mess into a beautifully organized space that reflects the resident's lifestyle and maximizes overall functionality."

To celebrate their expansion into Long Island, Empire Closets is extending their limited-time offer. Clients can enjoy $500 off any project valued over $3000. This exclusive discount provides an excellent opportunity for residents of Nassau County and beyond to experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Empire Closets offers.

Empire Closets takes pride in their ability to cater to various types of homes and apartments, ensuring that every project is customized to meet the needs of residents. From walk-in closets to reach-in closets, pantries to home offices, their wide range of solutions are here to help you simplify daily life.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to save $500 on your next Empire Closets project! With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

Media contact:
Cynthia Bassant
[email protected]
718.712.4244

SOURCE Empire Closets

Also from this source

Empire Closets is Expanding into Brooklyn, NY! Get $500 Off Your Next Project!

Celebrate Memorial Day with $500 OFF Custom Closets & Storage Solutions from Empire Closets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.