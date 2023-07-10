Empire Closets is Excited to Offer Custom Storage and Interior Design Solutions to Clients Across Long Island

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets, a leading provider of custom closet design, installation, and home storage and organization solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting offer for clients across Long Island. As an area attracting many young families and up-and-coming city workers, Long Island - specifically Nassau County - is a vibrant region with a growing demand for interior design solutions. Empire Closets' award-winning team is excited to extend their services to the area and help residents revamp their living spaces with customized solutions!

"Nassau County is a vibrant part of Long Island, where young families, students, and city workers are choosing to settle down these days. And this creates a need for a well-organized living space." said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "Empire Closets is excited to offer our interior design and organization services to help everyone from young families moving into their first home, to college students fitting their entire lives into a cramped dorm or shared apartment! With so many new residents moving into Nassau, it's the perfect time to help make the most out of their space. From creating mudrooms, and adding shelving units, to installing cubbies, and storage drawers within your closets, older homes and apartments on Long Island provide the perfect canvas for our creative touches and installations! We're here to turn your mess into a beautifully organized space that reflects the resident's lifestyle and maximizes overall functionality."

To celebrate their expansion into Long Island, Empire Closets is extending their limited-time offer. Clients can enjoy $500 off any project valued over $3000. This exclusive discount provides an excellent opportunity for residents of Nassau County and beyond to experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Empire Closets offers.

Empire Closets takes pride in their ability to cater to various types of homes and apartments, ensuring that every project is customized to meet the needs of residents. From walk-in closets to reach-in closets, pantries to home offices, their wide range of solutions are here to help you simplify daily life.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to save $500 on your next Empire Closets project! With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

Media contact:

Cynthia Bassant

[email protected]

718.712.4244

SOURCE Empire Closets