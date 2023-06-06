Empire Closets is Expanding into Brooklyn, NY! Get $500 Off Your Next Project!

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Closets, a renowned provider of custom closet design and installation – known for some of the best home storage and organization solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to Brooklyn, NYC! As one of the hottest real estate markets in New York City, Brooklyn is a thriving borough known for its vibrant neighborhoods and diverse community. The award winning design team at Empire Closets has been helping clients all across NYC for many years with their highly-rated interior design work. Experts in the field of home storage and organization, Empire Closets has been helping clients throughout Queens for years. In recent years however, their team has received the recognition they truly deserved and become the talk of the interior design world! And residents of Brooklyn will be the next ones to reap the benefits!

"Brooklyn is a vibrant place that's home to a lot of young couples, artists on the grind, and the spirit of hard work and hustle permeates the air! It's also a place where a lot of individuals across the city are looking to move," said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "And with so many eclectic neighborhoods, and interesting people moving into, let's face it, smaller, more cramped NYC apartments – the team at Empire Closets is excited to get to work, and help these individuals to maximize the use of their space, and create the most brilliant of storage solutions and custom closets. Plus, Brooklyn is a borough of artists and artsy people – and we're excited to explore their personal styles, tastes and truly make every one of our custom solutions suited to their needs!"

To celebrate their expansion into Brooklyn, Empire Closets is offering an exclusive special. Clients can enjoy $500 off any project valued over $3000! This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for residents of Brooklyn to transform their living spaces into a more organized, stylish, and expertly efficient environment.

From walk-in closets to reach-in closets, pantry organization to home office storage, Empire Closets offers a comprehensive set of solutions designed to maximize space and simplify lives. With personalized service, affordable pricing, and some of the fastest turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! Learn more about Empire Closets or to schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

