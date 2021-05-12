Empire Dental Arts Acquires Palladino DDS, Continues Growth in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Dental Arts ("Empire") announced today it has acquired the dental practice of Palladino DDS & Associates. Based in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Palladino DDS offers more than 30 years of experience providing customers with dental cleaning, treatments and procedures.

Established in 2017, Empire is a dental partnership organization that provides operational support and services to a network of dental practices in Northeast Ohio. By overseeing administrative operations, Empire allows dentists to focus on their clinical practices and treating patients.

Palladino DDS is Empire's third investment in the last year. Last fall, it purchased practices from Dr. Allan Milewski in Medina and Dr. John T. Webster in Avon. With the acquisition of Palladino DDS, Empire's affiliated network includes nine offices throughout Northeast Ohio.

"We are excited to grow our affiliated practices with the acquisition of Palladino DDS, our third addition in the last year. Our ability to secure relationships with quality practices is testament to our dentist-centric, patient-focused approach," said Dr. D. Todd Russell, founder and CEO of Empire. "The Empire team looks forward to expanding our commitment to quality care into other Northeast Ohio communities."

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Empire Dental Arts was acquired by private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in January 2020. Evolution invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. It specializes in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamentals methodology.

About Empire Dental Arts

Empire Dental Arts is a dental partnership organization providing the partner dentists clinic-level operational support as well as centralized back-office services, enabling clinicians to devote more attention to serving their patients. The company centralizes the administrative functions for their practices, including human resources, payroll and benefits, accounting, vendor management, insurance, accounts receivable and IT. www.empiredentalarts.com

