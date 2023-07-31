Empire Office Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplace employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Gaslow, President and CEO of Empire Office, Inc. (www.empireoffice.com), announces its certification as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We are proud to be among some of the country's greatest organizations as a certified Most Loved Workplace," stated Gaslow. "As a company, we emphasize the importance of providing a positive employee experience for our high-performing talent and ensuring Empire Office offers a place that encourages longevity for achieving personal and career goals."

Empire Office has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its ongoing commitment to its employees by fostering an inclusive and flexible work environment and continuously providing opportunities for its people to grow professionally and personally.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Empire Office became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

About Empire Office, Inc.

New York-headquartered Empire Office is the world's largest commercial furniture & interior solutions provider, with over 77 years of experience. Counting among its clients the world's premier corporations, including 41 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies, Empire provides its customers with unparalleled service and support across all 50 states. Empire Office is recognized as a Steelcase Premier Partner and supports a list of more than 500 manufacturers. We partner with best-in-class architects, designers, brokers, craftsmen, and manufacturers to deliver proven workspace solutions. With creative and cost-effective results, we address business challenges and activate brands.

About Most Loved Workplace

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

