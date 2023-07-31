Empire Office Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

News provided by

Empire Office

31 Jul, 2023, 10:12 ET

Most Loved Workplace employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Gaslow, President and CEO of Empire Office, Inc. (www.empireoffice.com), announces its certification as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We are proud to be among some of the country's greatest organizations as a certified Most Loved Workplace," stated Gaslow. "As a company, we emphasize the importance of providing a positive employee experience for our high-performing talent and ensuring Empire Office offers a place that encourages longevity for achieving personal and career goals."

Empire Office has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its ongoing commitment to its employees by fostering an inclusive and flexible work environment and continuously providing opportunities for its people to grow professionally and personally.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Empire Office became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

To view the company certification page for Empire Office, visit here.

About Empire Office, Inc. 

New York-headquartered Empire Office is the world's largest commercial furniture & interior solutions provider, with over 77 years of experience. Counting among its clients the world's premier corporations, including 41 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies, Empire provides its customers with unparalleled service and support across all 50 states. Empire Office is recognized as a Steelcase Premier Partner and supports a list of more than 500 manufacturers. We partner with best-in-class architects, designers, brokers, craftsmen, and manufacturers to deliver proven workspace solutions. With creative and cost-effective results, we address business challenges and activate brands.

About Most Loved Workplace 

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

To apply for and get certified as a Most Loved Workplace and be considered for next year's list in Newsweek, visit mostlovedworkplace.com.

To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org.

To view America's current Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in Newsweek, visit
https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022

To view the U.K.'s current Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in Newsweek, visit
https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-uk-2022

For more information

Jocelyn Corrigan, Chief Operating Officer, telephone: 917-301-0745, email: [email protected], or visit us online at www.empireoffice.com

SOURCE Empire Office

Also from this source

Leading Commercial Furniture & Interior Solutions Provider Empire Office Joins the DIRTT Global Partner Network

Leading Commercial Furniture & Interior Solutions Provider Empire Office Launches New Headquarters in New York

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.