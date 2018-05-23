Empire State Building And STATE Grill Launch Summer #EmpireLightsWich Ice Cream Sandwich Contest

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STATE Grill and Bar (STATE), the flagship restaurant of the Empire State Building (ESB), today announced the launch of its second annual #EmpireLightsWich contest to kick off the summer. The contest will run from May 23 through July 31 and invites foodies and photographers alike to share their best Instagram-worthy shots of STATE's signature ice cream sandwich – the Empire Lights'wich.

(PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.)...

Available during lunch and dinner service at STATE, the Empire Lights'wich is custom-made daily to mirror the iconic tower lights of ESB each evening. Every time the building's lights change, the Empire Lights'wich flavors change to match. When lit in ESB signature white, the Empire Lights'wich is the classic "Kong," featuring banana ice cream in between two chocolate cookies.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity for patrons to submit their best photos of our signature dessert again this summer," said Nicole Lockard, General Manager of STATE Grill and Bar. "The Empire State Building's tower lighting is a staple of the New York skyline, and now not only can you view it from afar, you can also taste it."

To enter, participants must share their original photos of the Empire Lights'wich on Twitter or Instagram, tagging @stategrill and including the hashtags #EmpireLightsWich and #contest. The winner of the contest will receive two (2) express tickets to ESB's world-famous 86th floor Observatory and two (2) vouchers for the "Dinner and A View" prix fixe dinner at STATE.

For complete rules and details about the contest, visit http://www.empirelightswich.com/. For more information about STATE Grill and Bar, visit www.stategrillesb.com.

*Restrictions Apply

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About STATE Grill and Bar

STATE Grill and Bar is the Empire State Building's flagship restaurant that fuses classic New York cuisine with modern culinary style. Its chefs Priscilla Yeh and Pastry Chef Andrea Jarosh draw inspiration from the Empire State itself, its bounty of market ingredients and the farmers and producers who provide for the world's most iconic metropolis. The restaurant's design pays homage to the Empire State Building's rich history and 1930's Art Deco design with each finish thoughtfully sourced. For more information on STATE Grill and Bar, please visit www.stategrillesb.com, www.facebook.com/stategrillesb/ or www.instagram.com/stategrill/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-building-and-state-grill-launch-summer-empirelightswich-ice-cream-sandwich-contest-300653616.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esbnyc.com

