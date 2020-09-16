Empire State Realty Trust Signs 63,000 Square Feet Lease In Stamford, CT

"We are thrilled to welcome Berkley Insurance Company to Metro Center," said Jeffrey H. Newman, Senior Vice President for ESRT. "The company will enjoy our new and recently renovated lobby, tenants-only gym, and coffee shop. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Berkley."

The tenant was represented by Belinda W. Scanlon, Managing Director of Bernard Realty, while ESRT's Metro Center leasing agency team of Newmark Knight Frank, led by Managing Director James Ritman, joined Mr. Newman in representing ESRT.

The prestigious tenant roster at Metro Center includes Capstone Investment Advisors, Columbus Circle Investors, Exoduspoint Capital Management, Heidrick & Struggles, H.I.G., JLL, Jefferies & Company, Olympus Growth Fund, Palladium Capital Management, Refinitiv, Tweedy, Browne Company and Zimmer US, Inc.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

