Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle's Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

"Nespresso's new 5th floor home will have an efficient floor plate and a beautiful outdoor terrace at 111 West 33rd Street where we have recently renovated the building's lobby, elevators, and entryways on both 33rd and 34th Streets designed by STUDIOS Architecture," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "Building-wide upgraded systems have been modernized for the 21st century."

Nespresso is an operating unit of the Nestlé Group and a globally recognized brand. It delivers luxury coffee and espresso machines straight from the café into your kitchen.

Scott Panzer and Justin Haber of JLL represented Nespresso in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Keith Cody of ESRT, along with Newmark Knight Frank's Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-realty-trust-welcomes-nestles-nespresso-as-full-floor-tenant-to-111-west-33rd-street-300624460.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.