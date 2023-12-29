Empire Steak House Unveils Exquisite New Year's Eve Dining Experience: A Culinary Extravaganza with 24 Karat Gold Touch

News provided by

Empire Steak House

29 Dec, 2023, 19:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Empire Steak House, nestled in the heart of New York City, invites you to ring in the New Year with unparalleled luxury and opulence. Elevate your celebration with our exclusive New Year's Eve Special Menu, curated for the discerning connoisseur seeking an unforgettable culinary experience.

Indulge in Elegance: A Golden Toast to the New Year

The evening begins with an extraordinary toast, setting the tone for an evening of extravagance. Guests will be treated to the finest premium caviar paired with a glass of exquisite champagne. As the clock strikes midnight, embark on a journey of taste and refinement that promises to be a feast for the senses.

The New Year's Eve Special Menu at Empire Steak House showcases a carefully crafted 5-course culinary extravaganza that unfolds with each delectable dish:

Appetizers: A Prelude to Perfection

Savor the flavors of our meticulously prepared appetizers, each bite a celebration of culinary expertise.

Salads: Freshness Redefined

Immerse yourself in vibrant and refreshing salads that showcase the finest seasonal ingredients, creating a perfect balance of taste and texture.

Pasta: Artistry on a Plate

Our pasta course is a masterclass in Italian cuisine, featuring handcrafted pasta prepared to perfection and adorned with decadent truffle and gold.

Golden Steak: The Epitome of Indulgence

The highlight of the evening is our signature golden steak, prepared with precision and topped with 24 Karat gold—a true masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.

Desserts: Sweet Endings

Conclude the evening on a sweet note with our luscious desserts, expertly crafted to provide the perfect finale to this gastronomic journey.

A Touch of Luxury: 24 Karat Gold Accents

Throughout the evening, multiple items on the menu are adorned with the epitome of luxury—24 Karat gold. Elevate your dining experience with the shimmering touch of gold, adding a visual and gastronomic spectacle to each course.

Priced at $20,000 for two people, the New Year's Eve Special Menu is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This exclusive experience includes a bottle of Petrus wine, a legendary and highly sought-after vintage, as well as the indulgence of unlimited Dom Pérignon or Cristal champagne to ensure your celebration is nothing short of extraordinary.

Secure your place at this extravagant New Year's Eve celebration by making a reservation at the Empire Steak House in New York City. Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, promising an intimate and luxurious setting to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact 212.582.6900

Celebrate the arrival of 2024 in unparalleled style at Empire Steak House. Join us for a night of gastronomic brilliance, where each moment is a toast to the extraordinary. Cheers to a New Year filled with prosperity, joy, and indulgence!

SOURCE Empire Steak House

Also from this source

Broadway is Back and Business is booming! - Empire Steak House Celebrates Grand Opening in Times Square with Mayor Eric Adams Cutting the Ribbon

Broadway is Back and Business is booming! - Empire Steak House Celebrates Grand Opening in Times Square with Mayor Eric Adams Cutting the Ribbon

Times Square -- In a dazzling affair that combined the glitz of Broadway with the culinary excellence of Empire Steak House, Times Square witnessed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.