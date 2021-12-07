EmpiRx Health Announces Jennifer Ferrang as Chief Growth Officer

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced it has appointed Jennifer Ferrang as Chief Growth Officer. Ferrang will drive EmpiRx Health's strategic growth and business development plans, building on their impressive momentum as plan sponsors seek financially sustainable and clinically based health benefits.

EmpiRx Health has achieved a 661% growth rate in three years and earned recognition on the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies and was most recently named in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. The company's growth is fueled by the company's unique value-based model that leverages a client-tailored population health solution backed by a pay-for-performance savings guarantee, all wrapped with a high-touch service experience. This risk-bearing, clinical-first approach has driven an average 15% reduction in sponsors' year-one per member per month cost, sustainable ongoing spend, and a 99% retention rate.

Ferrang brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare to EmpiRx Health. Previously, she was Chief Revenue Officer at Coriell Life Sciences, a leader in precision medicine, with prior commercial leadership roles at Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Kaiser Permanente.

Karthik Ganesh, EmpiRx Health CEO said, "After years of PBM models driven by a volume-based, retail-centric approach, we have reached a crisis-point in healthcare benefits. This is not about traditional and transparent pricing models, but about healthcare done right. The pharmacy benefits industry is yearning for transformative solutions that look beyond pricing gymnastics and focus squarely on driving guaranteed financial results with clinically appropriate utilization. EmpiRx Health is a driving force in delivering change by placing high-touch care at the core alongside an unmatched savings guarantee. Jen brings solid experience across multiple aspects of the healthcare continuum and at market-leading organizations. Her broad healthcare background will allow her to effectively connect the dots and position EmpiRx Health as a next-gen healthcare service provider." Learn more about EmpiRx Health at https://www.empirxhealth.com/.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The pay-for-performance model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with exceptional white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com.

