EmpiRx Health Launches AI-Powered Technology Platform to Expand Clinically-Driven Pharmacy Care and Drive Innovative, Customer-First Solutions

Helps to Drive PBM Transparency, Pricing Clarity, and Flexibility

MONTVALE, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health , the leading clinically-driven PBM company, today launched a powerful new technology platform designed to strengthen and expand the company's customer-first pharmacy care that puts pharmacists at the center of the PBM service model. Called Clinically™, the new AI-powered platform integrates proven technologies that support pharmacy claims adjudication, clinical reviews, and a proprietary population health engine that powers EmpiRx Health's clinically-driven PBM model.

The newly launched Clinically platform further strengthens EmpiRx Health's best-in-class customer service and member care, while helping to drive pricing and cost transparency and enhancing product innovation. As a modern, scalable pharmacy care platform, Clinically enables a more seamless and unified technology and data experience. This allows EmpiRx Health's clinical pharmacists to have a comprehensive and holistic view into whole patient health, allowing effective physician collaboration that leads to the best patient health outcomes.

"Our new Clinically platform clearly demonstrates EmpiRx Health's strong commitment to transforming the pharmacy care industry by creating the PBM of the future – one that's already providing the highest quality service to customers, patients, and advisor partners," said Danny Sanchez, chief executive officer of EmpiRx Health. "This PBM revolution was long overdue. Far from helping plan sponsors to manage and lower drug costs, the traditional PBM model, which prioritizes drug volumes and rebates, leads to a vicious cycle of rising prescription drug costs without the promise of improved patient health outcomes."

Sanchez continued: "Clinically not only helps us to consistently deliver superior, clinically-driven pharmacy care, it exemplifies how EmpiRx Health really is an essential 'ally' in helping plan sponsors to holistically care for their members to optimize healthcare outcomes and strengthen benefits plan results."

Silvana Stankus, the Executive Director for the New England Health Care Employees Welfare Fund 1199NE, commented on the new Clinically platform: "I've been in the health business for many years and have seen the direct impact of managing patient health from a multi-benefit, holistic view. As such, I see an incredible amount of potential in embracing a clinically-driven PBM model vs the traditional volume-driven model. I believe clinically-based pharmacy care platforms play a key role in advancing this holistic approach to patient care."

EmpiRx Health's new Clinically platform was built on the following pharmacy care technologies:

Claims Adjudication Platform – EmpiRx Health integrated a proven, cloud-based adjudication platform into Clinically. Providing real-time pharmacy claims adjudication, this platform also features network and plan management support, and customized workflows for pharmacists.

– EmpiRx Health integrated a proven, cloud-based adjudication platform into Providing real-time pharmacy claims adjudication, this platform also features network and plan management support, and customized workflows for pharmacists. End-to-End Clinical Review Process Software – Also integrated into the Clinically platform, this advanced software enables EmpiRx Health pharmacists to conduct their clinical reviews, leading to clinically-appropriate drug therapy decisions that optimize patient health outcomes while lowering costs.

– Also integrated into the platform, this advanced software enables EmpiRx Health pharmacists to conduct their clinical reviews, leading to clinically-appropriate drug therapy decisions that optimize patient health outcomes while lowering costs. Population Health Engine – Based on the Johns Hopkins ACG model, EmpiRx Health's proprietary population health engine is built using cloud-based, AI-powered software. Providing risk stratification and predictive modeling, this population health technology enables EmpiRx Health pharmacists to make the right clinical decisions, especially for patients who require a higher level of complex care.

About EmpiRx Health

As the pioneer in value-based pharmacy care, EmpiRx Health is the leading clinically-driven pharmacy benefits management company. We put our customers and members first by enabling them to take control of their pharmacy benefits, healthcare outcomes, and financial results. Leveraging our AI-powered pharmacy care platform, Clinically™, EmpiRx Health's pharmacists and client management teams provide the highest quality pharmacy care. This enables plan sponsor clients to keep their members healthy, happy, and productive, while substantially reducing prescription drug spending. To learn more, visit www.empirxhealth.com .

