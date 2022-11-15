EmpiRx Health to Sponsor Techquity to Advance the Implementation of Equitable Technology in Healthcare

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), is proud to announce its participation in the National Techquity Research Initiative. The initiative represents a collaboration between the HLTH Foundation, Ipsos, and industry leaders focused on equitable health technology. It aims to benchmark progress on achieving technology-related health equity ("techquity") in the U.S. healthcare system and facilitate adoption of industry guidelines and best practices for equitable technology design and distribution. Participation in the initiative provides EmpiRx Health the opportunity to take meaningful action to address the inequities exacerbated by the digital divide, which threatens to further widen the gap between underserved, vulnerable, and marginalized populations and their ability to engage with the healthcare system.

"The time is now for advancing health equity through the lens of technology," said EmpiRx Health CEO Karthik Ganesh. "The pandemic exposed the cracks in our healthcare system, sounding the alarm on the need to prioritize health equity. EmpiRx Health is unwavering in our focus on leveraging new technologies and utilizing tailored population health management to care for patients equitably and proactively. We are excited to partner with the HLTH Foundation and Ipsos on this vital initiative to further underscore health equity in the broader healthcare conversation."

EmpiRx Health is proud to announce its participation in the National Techquity Research Initiative. Tweet this

The adoption of digital tools and technologies by the healthcare industry has significantly increased in recent years, and technology will continue to play an expanded role in healthcare. Health technology holds great potential for revolutionizing the healthcare sector, yet there is also a risk that it will unintentionally deepen long-standing injustices among vulnerable populations. Technology's influence on health outcomes must ensure that healthcare data, tools and technology are developed and made available to all parts of the public if it is to fulfill its obligation to safeguard and promote wellbeing for everyone.

"The cost of inaction on techquity is one that marginalized people cannot afford, so we're taking steps to coalesce the industry around defining critical actions and measures as a starting point," said Janna Guinen, Executive Director of the HLTH Foundation. "Ultimately, our success depends on healthcare leaders adopting industry standards for equitable technology innovation as a regular part of practice. We are working with leading healthcare and technology organizations such as ResMed, the National Minority Health Association and Digital Health for Equitable Health in order to ensure a lasting impact."

As part of the Techquity initiative, industry sponsors, providers, and advocates will guide development of two national surveys and secondary research that will result in definitions of best practices, measures, and a techquity roadmap for healthcare organizations to build solutions that further equity, inclusion, affordability, access, and innovation in healthcare delivery. These values are core to EmpiRx Health's mission as an industry leader committed to translating a diverse and equitable workplace into better healthcare and health equity across the industry.

Learn more about EmpiRx Health at EmpiRxHealth.com.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's most clinically advanced and only value-based PBM and has received multi-year recognition on the Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies. Our growth is fueled by the highly unique and client-aligned nature of our value proposition – a pay-for-performance financial model with guaranteed savings, an industry-first and client-tailored population health management approach, and an unparalleled high-touch service experience that has resulted in industry-best client retention rates.

About HLTH Foundation

The HLTH Foundation promotes equity, inclusion and opportunity in healthcare, focusing on underserved patients, healthcare professionals and innovators in digital health and health technology. HLTH Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit owned by HLTH Inc.

Media Contact

Heather Tidwell

847.224.6462

[email protected]

SOURCE EmpiRx Health