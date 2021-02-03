EmpiRx Health Unveils a Pharmacogenomics Solution, Powered by OneOme, for Enhanced Clinical-Decision Making

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health , the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today unveiled its pharmacogenomics (PGx) solution, designed to improve health outcomes and deliver increased value. Powered by OneOme , a leading PGx solutions provider co-founded by Mayo Clinic, the offering leverages the science behind the role of genetics in drug interactions, strengthened by EmpiRx Health's population health management approach and complex care management services, to identify and support members who would benefit most from genetics-guided drug selection.

Twenty-nine percent of Americans take more than five medications and may benefit from PGx as gene variations play a significant role in drug metabolism and efficacy. In fact, 50% of drugs are ineffective or minimally effective in part due to gene variations, resulting in lost time and added costs for the patient. Additionally, absent an understanding of their genetics, patients with four or more prescriptions face an exponential increase in adverse drug reactions, costing $136 billion each year.

"EmpiRx Health's unique population health management approach ensures that we build clinical strategies tailored to our clients' populations. Pharmacogenomics presents a significant opportunity to take our population-centric model one click deeper in terms of patient-level personalization," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "I'm excited to see how our comprehensive offering with OneOme elevates the standard of care for patients and provides greater value for the clients we serve."

Using pharmacy data and knowledge of known drugs that mismatch with certain genetic indicators, EmpiRx Health identifies members who will most likely clinically benefit from this solution. Through the partnership with award-winning PGx leader OneOme, eligible members receive the RightMed Test, an easy-to-complete, in-home pharmacogenomics test. The results enable EmpiRx Health's clinical concierge team to analyze the individual's prescription regimen and initiate conversations with physicians to optimize existing and future medications.

"Pharmacogenomics provides another tool for pharmacists to support patients and their healthcare teams as they navigate treatment and health management," said Polina Kogan, chief pharmacy officer of EmpiRx Health. "EmpiRx Health pharmacists will provide a clinical wrapper around a market-leading pharmacogenomics solution, to reduce adverse drug reactions and ultimately improve health outcomes with more clinically appropriate solutions."

"One of the key challenges of precision medicine is translating the benefits of personalized care to the population level," said Patrick McIntyre, CEO of OneOme. "Through our partnership with EmpiRx Health, we can leverage the power of pharmacogenomics at scale and bring its value to the patients who are most likely to benefit from its powerful insights. We are excited to work with EmpiRx Health to further our combined mission to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary medical costs, such as those driven by adverse drug events."

EmpiRx Health and OneOme will collaboratively roll out this population health-driven PGx solution over the coming months.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically-focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The pay-for-performance model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with an unmatched white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com

About OneOme

OneOme offers stakeholders across the healthcare industry high-quality, end-to-end solutions for implementing pharmacogenomics in patient care – from individual testing to population-level analytics to laboratory software support. Co-founded by Mayo Clinic, OneOme combines leading-edge laboratory testing, advanced analytics, and clinical decision support solutions designed to help reduce the total cost of care and improve patient outcomes. OneOme serves customers across the globe from its Minneapolis, MN headquarters. For more information, visit oneome.com.

