Emplifi Earns TrustRadius Trusted Seller Status, Signaling Verified Customer Trust

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, has been verified as a Trusted Seller on TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology and a HG Insights company. The Trusted Seller designation recognizes companies that maintain up-to-date product information, adhere to ethical review generation practices, and actively engage with customer feedback.

Emplifi earned the Trusted Seller verification in the Social Media Management category. The designation is displayed prominently on its TrustRadius product page, signaling to buyers that reviews are authentic and product information is current.

"Being recognized as a Trusted Seller by TrustRadius reinforces our commitment to transparency and customer trust," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Emplifi. "We believe authentic customer feedback is essential for helping businesses make informed decisions, and we are proud to uphold the highest standards in how that feedback is sourced and shared."

The Trusted Seller program highlights companies that:

Consistently generate recent, authentic customer reviews



Disclose review sourcing methods and any incentives



Provide all users an equal opportunity to share honest feedback



Actively monitor and respond to customer reviews



Maintain accurate and up-to-date product information

Across industries and organization sizes, marketers consistently highlight Emplifi's unified platform, advanced social listening capabilities, and AI-powered customer care solutions as key differentiators.

Verified reviewers on TrustRadius note the platform's ability to simplify complex workflows, unify engagement across channels, and deliver actionable insights that improve efficiency and strengthen audience connections.

Emplifi is committed to continuing its leadership in ethical review practices, ensuring customers and prospects have a reliable space to explore real user experiences.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. TrustRadius enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights and reviews, and peer conversations. On the TrustRadius platform, technology brands can capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to help improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading AI- powered social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc