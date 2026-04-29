User-Generated Content Drives 6.7x Higher Conversions for Brands, New Data Shows

New data from U.S. brands shows a sharp increase in UGC-driven conversions, alongside continued growth in social media engagement and ecommerce influence in Q1 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading AI-powered social media marketing and customer experience platform, today released its Q1 2026 Social Media Marketing Benchmarks analysis, offering a deep analysis of AI powered marketing including user-generated content (UGC) performance trends for the tens of thousands of U.S. brands that leverage Emplifi's solutions. The report reveals a strong rebound in UGC performance since the end of last year, with UGC-driven conversions increasing from 4.27x in Q4 2025 to 6.73x in Q1 2026—representing a 57% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Website visits to pages featuring user-generated content (UGC) were 4.11x higher than those without UGC in Q1 2026, up from 3.83x in Q4 2025. Similarly, UGC-driven conversions rose from 4.27x to 6.73x, meaning pages with UGC generated significantly higher conversion rates compared to non-UGC content.

In addition to UGC performance, Emplifi's analysis highlights Instagram's continued leadership in organic social media. While posting activity between Instagram and Facebook remains comparable, Emplifi found that Instagram delivers higher audience sizes and stronger engagement rates for brands in the United States.

Pew Research revealed more than 70% of U.S. adults say that they use Facebook, and at least half use Instagram—making the Meta platforms two of the top three most frequently visited social media sites. These data points underscore just how crucial both Facebook and Instagram are to a brand's social media marketing and customer care efforts, especially for marketers tasked with expanding their brand's reach and awareness with fewer headcounts and shrinking budgets.

Emplifi's Social Media Benchmarks analysis also analyzed social media performance for e-commerce brands, as well as content formats. According to the findings:

E-commerce brands accounted for 42.1% of total interactions on Facebook in Q1 2026, up from 35.8% in Q4 2025.

Carousel and Reel posts on Instagram saw modest increases in engagement from Q4 2025 to Q2 2026, with median interactions on Carousels up from 35 to 33 and media interactions on Reels up from 30 to 33.

Facebook Live Videos remained a top-performing content format for the last two quarters, but saw a slight decline in media interactions, while video posts experienced a modest increase.

"This report reminds us of the importance of UGC on a brand's social strategy, and makes clear what our recent survey findings revealed: authentic content is the fastest way to move the needle on your most pressing ecommerce goals. More than 90% of the people we surveyed said that authentic engagement builds trust, and 85% said they would pay more for brands they perceive as authentic," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO, Emplifi. "To be clear, brands can use AI to find UGC and power their social marketing and when they do, they achieve higher conversions and increased site traffic. Moreover, brands that invest in AI based discovery of authentic, customer-driven content are seeing measurable impact across the entire digital journey."

For marketers planning in 2026, Emplifi recommends doubling down on UGC strategies while continuing to prioritize high-performing formats like short-form video and carousels. With Facebook Feed maintaining its strength and Instagram continuing to lead in engagement, a balanced, cross-platform approach remains essential for success.

Review the full findings from Emplifi's analysis here: Q1 2026 Social Media Benchmarks for Brands in the United States.

Methodology

The Q1 2026 report is based on aggregated data from thousands of U.S. brand accounts using Emplifi's platform, covering January 1 to March 31, 2026. It includes benchmarks for UGC performance, organic social (Facebook and Instagram), and paid media, with all data normalized and minimum thresholds applied to ensure statistical relevance.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading AI-powered social media marketing and customer experience platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Marketing Director at Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc