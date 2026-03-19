Emplifi Excellence Awards recognize winners for outstanding performance in customer engagement and innovation

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading social media marketing platform, today announced the winners of its annual Emplifi Excellence Awards, a global awards program recognizing top performers in the customer engagement and intelligence space.

The Emplifi Excellence Awards feature multiple categories honoring brands, agencies, and individuals who demonstrate excellence in customer engagement, innovation, and operational performance using Emplifi's solutions. Winners were selected by a panel of judges composed of Emplifi executives and industry experts.

"Social engagement and listening have evolved from bespoke strategies to an integrated approach including social care and service, making it a true growth driver," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO, Emplifi. "Research shows that organizations aligning their brand promise with the experiences they deliver across every touchpoint outperform peers in revenue growth and loyalty. At Emplifi, we see brands turning AI-powered insights, social intelligence, analytics, and unified care into measurable business results. The Emplifi Excellence Awards recognize the leaders redefining what it means to deliver a connected, customer-centric experience."

According to Forrester's Global Total Experience Score Rankings, companies that align their brand promise with the experiences they deliver across every customer touchpoint are positioned to outperform competitors, unlock up to 3.5× revenue growth, and significantly boost customer loyalty and retention. This research highlights the importance of a unified experience strategy, one that integrates social media, eCommerce, and customer care as a key driver of business success.

2026 Emplifi Excellence Awards Winners

The 2025 Emplifi Excellence Award winners represent customer obsessed organizations that understand the critical role technology plays in building a unified, high-performing customer engagement strategy.

CX Super Hero Award

The CX Super Hero Award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to champion exceptional customer experiences within their organizations. These leaders leverage Emplifi solutions to drive cross-functional collaboration, improve customer journeys, and deliver measurable impact across marketing, commerce, and care.

Winners:

Kateryna Kuz, Social Media Governance Specialist, Stellantis

Kelly Lewis, Global Social Media Manager, Hollister

Crystal Clark, Acting Sergeant, Victoria Police

Service Excellence Award

The Service Excellence Award recognizes outstanding performance in digital customer care and support. This award honors leaders who use Emplifi solutions to streamline service operations, improve response times, and deliver empathetic, high-quality support that strengthens customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Winner:

Ashley Miller, Customer Service & Social Media Team Leader, ALDO

AI in Action Award

The AI in Action Award recognizes forward-thinking leaders who successfully leverage artificial intelligence to transform customer engagement strategies. This award celebrates innovative use of AI-powered insights, automation, and analytics within Emplifi's platform to enhance personalization, increase efficiency, and drive measurable business results.

Winner:

David Blundell, Global Social Media Manager, Syngenta

Care Champion Award

The Care Champion Award recognizes individuals and teams that elevate customer care into a strategic business advantage. These honorees demonstrate excellence in managing digital customer conversations, ensuring consistent, timely, and impactful engagement that builds trust and long-term brand advocacy.

Winners:

Hisense

Naked Wines

Social Listening Leader Award

The Social Listening Leader Award recognizes organizations and individuals who excel at transforming real-time audience insights into actionable strategies used across the business. By leveraging Emplifi's social listening capabilities, these leaders proactively identify trends, manage brand reputation, and inform company-wide strategy through data-driven decision-making.

Winners:

Ogilvy Greece

Heineken

Wing Bank

Best Use of Emplifi Analytics and Insights Award

The Best Use of Emplifi Analytics and Insights Award recognizes organizations that strategically harness data to optimize performance and strengthen customer engagement strategies. This award honors those who leverage Emplifi's analytics tools to uncover meaningful insights, measure impact, and drive continuous improvement across social, commerce, and care initiatives.

Winners:

Crunch Fitness

Accor

Mazda

Ogilvy Italy

Fueling Your Growth Award

The Fueling Your Growth Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated significant business growth through strategic use of Emplifi solutions. This award celebrates brands and agencies that leverage customer engagement data, campaign insights, and operational efficiencies to accelerate revenue growth, expand market presence, and strengthen customer retention.

Winners:

National Bank of Kuwait

Paris Saint-Germain

ABA Bank

CarParts.com

Visiting Angels

UZU Digital

Best Social Media Campaign Award

The Best Social Media Campaign Award recognizes outstanding creativity, execution, and measurable impact in social media marketing. This award honors brands and agencies that leverage Emplifi's solutions to develop innovative campaigns that resonate with audiences, drive engagement, and deliver tangible business results.

Winners:

Johnsonville

BBC

BRV7

Best Overall Agency Partner Award

The Best Overall Agency Partner Award recognizes agencies that consistently deliver exceptional value to clients through strategic expertise and innovative use of Emplifi solutions. This award honors partners who drive measurable results, foster strong collaboration, and demonstrate excellence in customer engagement strategy and campaign execution.

Winners:

McCann Worldgroup Colombia

VML APAC

Impact BBDO

Best Unified Customer Experience Award

The Best Unified Customer Experience Award recognizes organizations that successfully deliver a seamless, end-to-end customer journey across social media, eCommerce, and customer care. This award celebrates brands that break down internal silos and leverage Emplifi's unified platform to create consistent, personalized experiences that drive loyalty and long-term business impact.

Winner:

EssilorLuxottica

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading AI-powered social media marketing platform by industry analysts like Forrester and MarTech, empowers brands to deliver a seamless customer experience across marketing, commerce, and care. Built from Socialbakers, Astute Technologies, Pixlee TurnTo, and customer feedback, Emplifi's AI-powered, unified platform yields increased revenue, expanded market awareness, and efficient consumer support. More than 20,000 brands use Emplifi to fuel social marketing, social care, influencer marketing, community, and market intelligence.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes

Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc