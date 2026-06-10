Emplifi Fuel Drives 60% Increase in Social Media Engagement for Brands and More than 85% Growth in Audience

New customer data highlights how brands are turning insights into coordinated execution across marketing, commerce, and care

NEW YORK , June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, the only Autonomous CX platform (A-CX), today announced customer success results driven by Emplifi Fuel. Since its launch in 2025, Emplifi Fuel has enabled brands to grow audiences, increase engagement, and drive measurable revenue outcomes by connecting insights directly to execution across marketing, commerce, and customer care.

Emplifi Fuel, now used by more than 30% of Emplifi customers, serves as the intelligence engine, combining industry-specific intelligence with AI agent-driven execution to help marketers scale across brands and expand globally. By aligning business objectives with automated recommendations and our robust governance engine, brands can scale their social efforts, turning small teams of 5 into 50, while driving contextual content creation and instant resolution to customer service issues.

Customers using Emplifi Fuel are reporting measurable impact, including:

86% Growth in audience

60% Increase in engagement

36% Rise in conversions

22% Improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS)

These results reflect a shift from human-driven to autonomous workflows, where customer engagement is near real-time and insights are consistently applied across the full customer journey.

In one example, a global retailer used Emplifi Fuel to build advocacy networks, resulting in $1.2 million in incremental sales. A separate Fuel partner reported 126% revenue growth. As brands navigate increasing volumes of customer data, fragmented tools, and rising expectations for personalized experiences, the ability to connect insight with execution has become critical to driving performance.

"What we're seeing with Emplifi Fuel is a fundamental shift from reactive customer engagement to assisted AI actions and finally to autonomous customer experience," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO of Emplifi. "Brands no longer just need insights; they need the ability to act on those insights instantly and at scale. By combining unified consumer data, industry-specific intelligence, and autonomous AI-driven execution, Emplifi Fuel helps organizations automate engagement while still building trust expected by the discerning consumer. The result is faster growth, stronger consumer relationships, and measurable business impact."

With more than 20,000 brands in its network, Emplifi provides visibility into digital consumer behavior and performance trends, helping customers benchmark and scale strategies across markets and channels.

"With Emplifi Fuel, we've been able to bring together data, content, and customer insights in a way that simply wasn't possible before. We're seeing meaningful improvements in how we engage our audience and convert that engagement into real business results," said Ashley Miller, Team Leader, Customer Service & Social Media, ALDO.

As brands face increasing pressure to deliver seamless, personalized, and authentic customer experiences, Emplifi Fuel is positioned to support both efficiency and revenue growth.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the only Autonomous CX platform unifying social marketing, commerce, and customer care for more than 20,000 brands worldwide. Powered by Fuel AI, built on more than 5T of data, and recognized as a leader by leading industry analysts, Emplifi helps enterprise teams orchestrate connected customer journeys and deliver personalized experiences at scale, turning every customer touchpoint into a competitive advantage.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Marketing Director at Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc