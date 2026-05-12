Emplifi Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for AI-Powered Customer Experience Innovation at the 2026 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi, a leading AI-powered social media marketing and customer experience platform, has been named the Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Achievement in Product Innovation category at The 24th Annual American Business Awards®. This recognition highlights the company's achievements in digital marketing, commerce, and customer care.

The American Business Awards are among the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., recognizing organizations across various sectors, including public and private companies, non-profits, and startups. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted, with companies competing in categories such as Executive of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and App of the Year. Emplifi's recognition in the Achievement in Product Innovation category underscores its significant contributions to the industry.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Emplifi's role in AI-powered customer experience and social marketing

Emplifi's Bronze Stevie® Award highlights the company's leadership in delivering AI-powered customer experience through social media marketing, commerce, and care. Its Autonomous CX platform unifies these functions into a single, connected ecosystem—enabling brands to use AI-based agents trained on their brand to orchestrate seamless, personalized interactions with consumers across the entire customer journey.

At the core of this innovation is Emplifi Fuel, the intelligence engine that powers the platform. Emplifi Fuel unifies data, creates AI-based workflows, and applies AI-driven insights to help teams turn customer interactions into measurable business outcomes. By understanding the entire customer lifecycle in one command center, organizations gain real-time visibility into consumer sentiment, automate social marketing, manage approvals of AI-crafted engagement, and make strategic decisions based on the power of AI-based analysis. Ultimately, brands achieve new levels of market awareness, consumer trust, and revenue due to their ability to scale in unprecedented ways.

"We are proud to receive the Bronze Stevie® Award for Product Innovation in the 2026 American Business Awards," said Todd McCaslin, CTO of Emplifi. "This recognition reflects our continued commitment to helping brands deliver AI-powered customer experiences. We've built more than 75 agents, and now we are orchestrating them with brand intelligence. With customizable agentic automation, we help a team of 5 do the work of 50. "

Judges' comments on Emplifi's submission

Emplifi's contribution to social media marketing is remarkable. Recent advancements in AI and the platform's expansion across a vast client base demonstrate the effectiveness of Emplifi's solutions.





They offer scalable, AI-driven social media marketing and CX, with intuitive design, real-time insights, and automated social care. Challenges: lead with platform complexity, rapid adoption, and evolving channel trends. Continue to simplify the platform, combine useful tools, automate tasks, and make it easier for brands to adopt globally.





Emplifi sets a new standard in social CX innovation, enabling brands to meet rising expectations for real-time engagement with speed, empathy, and precision. Its intuitive platform, measurable impact on social care cases, and adoption by 800+ brands highlight the company's ability to blend AI and human interaction, driving loyalty and scalable, modern customer experiences.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

Contact:

Jordan Lukes, Corporate Marketing Director at Emplifi

[email protected]

SOURCE Emplifi Inc