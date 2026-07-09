Employ and ID.me Partner to Prevent AI-Driven Candidate Fraud

New solution helps companies confirm a candidate's identity at the right moment in the hiring process

DENVER, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced a partnership with ID.me to protect employers against rising candidate fraud by embedding trusted identity verification directly within Employ's applicant tracking systems.

Over the past several years, candidate fraud risk has escalated from an occasional concern to a systemic hiring challenge as AI made it easy to fabricate resumes, credentials, and even live interviews. Fraud is now a major business risk that reaches the most expensive stages of hiring. Stolen identities, proxy candidates, and deepfake interviews can create costly hiring disruptions, while the most sophisticated attacks—including those involving sanctioned or nation-state actors—pose significant security risks to organizations. Employ's latest Recruiter Nation report found that 23% of recruiters have already experienced candidate fraud, while Gartner predicts that one in four applicants will be fake by 2028. In today's environment, verifying who someone is has become non-negotiable.

"A resume or application are no longer the trusted signals they once were. And with the rise in AI, neither is a live interview," said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at Employ. "ID.me is the proven leader in trusted digital identity at scale, with a verification experience that's both rigorous and inclusive. They share our belief that fraud prevention should protect both the business and the candidate, which made them the perfect partner for the identity layer of our fraud strategy. We're protecting employers from costly bad hires, security breaches, and brand damage."

The new partnership builds on Employ's existing layered fraud prevention strategy, where multiple safeguards work together to protect every stage of the hiring funnel. This approach helps employers identify potentially suspicious applications without adding unnecessary friction for qualified candidates.

A core principle of this strategy is matching the level of verification to the level of risk. With ID.me, employers gain a high-assurance identity layer they can deploy at the point in the process that fits their risk tolerance and hiring workflow — giving security and recruiting teams a defensible, consistent basis for ensuring that a candidate is who they claim to be.

The solution confirms a candidate's identity through ID.me at the stage of the hiring process the employer chooses, reducing the time recruiters and security teams spend investigating suspicious cases and closing the gap that fraudulent candidates often exploit.

In keeping with Employ's inclusive approach, ID.me offers multiple verification pathways—self-service, live video chat, and in-person—making high-assurance identity accessible to every candidate. Candidates explicitly consent to verify their identity through ID.me; none of the data is shared with Employ. ID.me then confirms the candidate's identity has been successfully verified, allowing the employer to make a confident final hiring decision.

"AI has made faking a resume, a credential, even a live interview easier than ever—which means confirming who you're actually hiring is now essential," said Taylor Liggett, Chief Growth Officer at ID.me. "Embedding ID.me's verified identity layer directly into Employ's platforms gives employers high-assurance trust they can apply wherever risk demands it. Together we're helping companies win the race for real talent while keeping bad actors out."

Employ plans to make ID.me available for JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite customers in the second half of 2026.

Watch Employ's on-demand webinar for Dara and Taylor's best practices for verifying identity, combating candidate fraud, and placing trust and risk at the center of your hiring strategy.

For more information about Employ's hiring solutions, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ powers hiring at scale, having processed 100 million job applications and made 650,000-plus hires across its customer community.

Through our AI-powered hiring platforms — including JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite — Employ enables teams to move faster, hire smarter, and build strong workforces. Trusted by more than 26,000 organizations globally, Employ combines innovation, insights, and human-centered design to help companies with confidence.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry's most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 180 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 900 employers. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.

SOURCE Employ Inc.