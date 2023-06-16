EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS OF DELIVERING WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES IN PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY WITH A GALA HONORING WOMEN IN THE WORLD OF WORK AND BUSINESS

LARGO, Md., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2018, Employ Prince George's, is an industry leading workforce development 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting job seekers securing livable wage employment and assisting businesses find skilled and qualified employees. Since its opening, Employ Prince George's has served over 80,000 job seekers and 10,000 businesses. Employ Prince George's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven workforce system that delivers qualified workers to businesses and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

Employ Prince George's 5 Year Anniversary June 24, 2023, 4pm to 9pm at MGM National Harbor Special Guest Host, Speaker and Panelists

On June 24, ­­from 4pm – 9pm, Employ Prince George's will ­host their 5 Year Anniversary Gala at the MGM National Harbor located in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The immersive experience gala themed, "She Has Experience (S.H.E.)", is a collaborative effort with Milestones Elevation Community Development Corporation, designed to not only recognize Employ Prince George's accomplishments, but to also highlight women leading our economy, being entrepreneurs, business leaders, leaders in the workplace and in the nonprofit industry.

During the gala, guests will have an opportunity to hear from various women leaders from Prince George's County, the DC Metropolitan Region, and across the United States. The event will also include women-led panel discussions, networking, live music, and great food.

Hosting the gala is media personality and TV correspondent, Autumn Joi, a regular entertainment correspondent for Fox 5 DC and MSNBC, who has recently launched her talk show, "The Autumn Joi Live Show" on PGCTV Network. The following leaders will be featured speakers during the Gala:

Angel Gregorio, the exceptional founder and owner of Spice Suite will be joining as the Keynote Speaker. Angel is known for her culinary products, traveling the world to learn about various spices, and launching, Black + Forth, an affordable commercial space to amplify Black-owned businesses located in Washington, DC., along with panelists:

Dr. Tammira Lucas, a thought leader who has quickly emerged as a trailblazer among millennial professionals and a powerful voice for communities locally, nationally, and internationally. She is the Founder of The Cube, Cowork, the largest black women-owned coworking space in the US that provides babysitting services.

Jennifer Pessima, the trailblazing Founder & CEO of Jennifer Pessima Production Company based in Atlanta, GA. She has produced independent films and television shows such as "This is Thirties" and "I am Gabbana", which are featured on Tubi. She is currently executive producing her first feature film titled, "The Despaired," which premieres in October 2023.

Christie Lindor, Founder & CEO of Tessi Consulting, a Certified B Corporation focused on partnering with organizations that want to create diverse, high-performing, and inclusive cultures. In the span of her 20 years in corporate consulting, she has partnered with 100s of organizations at the intersection of IT, strategy, and human capital.

Kimberly Lacy – Lightford, best known as the project manager with a whole lotta soul on HGTV's "Curb Appeal: The Block". Kimberly captured the hearts of the show's viewers with her on-camera charisma, thoughtfulness, out-going personality, and her interactions with the communities she served on the show.

Tiffany Capri Hainesworth, the unstoppable force behind TCapri® Tequila. In 2018, Tiffany packed up and flew to Jalisco, Mexico in pursuit of the ultimate tequila. With strength and determination, she overcame numerous obstacles and made history when TCapri® Tequila became the first solely Black woman owned tequila brand.

Mary D. Kane, a proven leader in state, federal and global organizations, who joined the Maryland Chamber of Commerce as President & CEO in October 2021. Kane leads the 6500-member organization in Annapolis that advocates for Maryland businesses by advancing inclusive partnerships for a Maryland where all businesses and their communities thrive.

Lupi Quinteros-Grady, President & CEO of the Latin American Youth Center, is a strategic, forward-thinking leader with experience working in socio-economically challenged communities serving a diverse population of youth. Lupi has intertwined LAYC's mission with the new and evolving needs of Washington, DC and Maryland's Black, Latino, and immigrant communities to ensure their services are responsive, relevant, and reliable to over 4,500 youth and families each year.

Veronica Jeon, an experienced executive strategist and advisor in communications and crisis management. Currently, Veronica serves as the President and CEO at VSJ, Inc., an award-winning full-service consultancy serving local, national, and global non-profit, corporate, and government clients. VSJ, Inc. specializes in communications, public relations, and crisis management.

Heather Iliff, President & CEO of Maryland Nonprofits, is responsible for advancing the organization's vision to create a highly effective, ethical, and accountable nonprofit sector that drives change through collective action and advocacy. Heather previously served as Vice President of Maryland Nonprofits and Director of the Maryland Nonprofits Consulting Group.

Funds raised from the Gala will assist Employ Prince George's to continue its work assisting job seekers and businesses achieve positive economic outcomes and their piece of the American Dream!

To secure a ticket to the Gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/EPG5yrGala or for sponsorship opportunity for you or your company, visit https://www.employpg.org/sponsorship-opportunity/. For more information about Employ Prince George's or how to get involved or support the organization, please visit www.employpg.org.

About Milestones Elevation Community Development Corporation: Milestones Elevation Community Development Corporation is a 501 (c) (3) Nonprofit established in March 2021 with a mission of committing to the advancement of social progressions by strengthening the community through education, empowerment, and relationship to change the narrative of legacy and wealth. We believe that through financial empowerment, the comprehension of emotional intelligence, proper nutrition, and a community of grace and forgiveness, we will provide opportunities for families that will prepare them for a lineage of change and purpose. To learn more about Milestones Elevation Community Development, visit https://www.mecomdevelopment.com/.

