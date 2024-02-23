Employ Prince George's Launches American Job Center Community Network Membership Portal to Transform Workforce Development in Prince George's County

News provided by

Employ Prince George's

23 Feb, 2024, 16:50 ET

LARGO, Md., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) is thrilled to announce the launch of the American Job Center Community Network (AJCCN) Membership Portal. This innovative platform is set to revolutionize the public workforce system in Prince George's County, Maryland, and be example for the United States

Powered by Complete Technology Solutions', and their ATLAS (Automated Tracking, Linking, and Archiving Solution) web-based workforce development automated tracking, linking, and archiving solution, will assist Prince George's County in connecting, building and fostering strong collaborative partnerships between workforce development organizations serving Prince George's County residents and businesses. This customizable web-based platform is designed to streamline workflows, enhance service delivery methods, and better serve Prince George's County residents and businesses. It incorporates state-of-the-art technology that will allow the Employ Prince George's and the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board to efficiently track job seeker services at Prince George's County American Job Centers, train community-based organizations, collect organizational activity and documents, and be a common link of service providers in Prince George's County.

"We are excited to introduce the American Job Center Community Network Membership Portal to the public workforce system in Prince George's County," said Walter Simmons, President & CEO, Employ Prince George's. "This platform will provide our partners and job seekers with the tools, resources, and support they need to reach their greatest potential by build a stronger and united community."

The AJCCN Membership Portal will revolutionize the way government entities, service providers, educational entities, faith-based organizations, nonprofit organizations, and for-profit service providers partner, communicate, track and coordinate services in Prince George's County. This portal will serve as a central hub for registration and management of community service providers, enabling streamlined processes and improved collaborations and dual enrollments between multiple organizations, while ensuring residents are receiving wrap around services and the services they need. Through the Membership Portal, partners will be able to communicate, refer customers, receive training, access resources, and strengthen the workforce ecosystem in Prince George's County.

The launch of the AJCCN Membership Portal is scheduled for February 26, 2024. Employ Prince George's and the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board have partnered with Complete Technology Solutions, a Florida-based workforce development technology company, to bring this new system to Prince George's County.

EPG is committed to leveraging these new platforms to continue driving economic growth, fostering talent development, and empowering individuals in Prince George's County to achieve their career goals.

For more information about Employ Prince George's and the ATLAS system, please visit www.PGCAJC.com.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's

