EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE AMERICAN JOB CENTER MOBILE UNIT TO BRING EMPLOYMENT SERVICES DIRECTLY TO COMMUNITIES IN PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

Employ Prince George's

17 May, 2023, 14:01 ET

LARGO, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Job Center (AJC) Mobile Unit is hitting the road to deliver on-site employment search and career services to communities throughout Prince George's County. This innovative community outreach mobile unit is equipped with the latest technology, including Wi-Fi, multiple computers with Internet access, and a full-time staff member, making it a self-contained employment resource that can connect people to jobs, aiding with job searches, resumes, interviewing, and offer information about training/education opportunities.

The AJC Mobile Unit, which will maintain a regular schedule of locations throughout the County, is also available for special events such as resource and job fairs, layoff assistance, high school career fairs and events, faith-based events, county and community fairs, and veteran assistance events, being a valuable resource for job seekers in the community.

"We are thrilled to launch the AJC Mobile Unit, bringing the career and workforce development resources of our American Job Centers directly to the doorsteps of our community," said Jamie Gunnell, Director, Community Development at Employ Prince George's. "With our top-of-the-line technology and dedicated staff, we can assist job seekers with their employment search, provide valuable resources, and connect employers with potential candidates. It's a mobile solution to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers in our community."

The AJC Mobile Unit will also partner with local organizations to provide comprehensive employment services to underserved communities, bringing opportunities for economic empowerment and workforce development directly to those in need. Employers can also utilize the AJC Mobile Unit for hiring events or job fairs, making it a versatile resource for the entire community.

To reserve the AJC Mobile Unit for an event or learn more about its services and schedule, please visit https://pgcajc.com/american-job-center-mobile-unit, or contact the Community Development Department by emailing [email protected]. Follow the AJC Mobile Unit on Instagram at @PGAJCOnTheGo for updates, and to stay in the know about where we'll be next.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's

