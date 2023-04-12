EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S RECOGNIZES THE MONTH OF APRIL AS SECOND CHANCE MONTH WITH A SERIES OF EVENTS

LARGO, Md., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) in partnership with Prince George's County Government, the Faith-Based community and Reentry stakeholders recognize the month of April as National Second Chance Awareness Month in Prince George's County, Maryland by hosting a series of events dedicated to helping returning citizens get back into the workforce as they transition back to a place, we all call home.

"Ensuring that the residents of Prince George's County can reenter our workforce and secure livable, high wage jobs is the main priority for Employ Prince Georges," says EPG President and CEO Walter L. Simmons. During National Second Chance Awareness Month, we are committed to being intentional with our efforts to meet the community where they are and to support returning citizens by hosting a Job and Resource Fair, Expungement Fairs, and community events throughout the county.

We started the month off with our Pathways to Government Job & Resource Fair on April 6, 2023, at Palmer Park Community Center. The fair was a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to connect with government employers and explore career paths into the public sector. On April 13, 2023, Employ Prince George's is hosting the Second Chance Month Expungement Fair at Cedar Heights Community Center starting at 10 am. At this expungement fair, attendees will have the chance to meet with legal experts who can provide guidance on the expungement process and help them understand their rights. They will also have the opportunity to connect with local organizations and agencies that offer support and resources to help them get back on their feet. Our next community event of the month is the Second Chance Month Job & Resource Fair, also at the Cedar Heights Community Center at 10 am. This fair will feature local employers, community organizations, and resource providers offering employment opportunities, training programs, and supportive services for returning citizens in Prince George's County. To learn more about these opportunities and to register, please visit EmployPG.org/events.

To close out the month, we will host a Returning Citizens Summit powered by the Returning Citizens Affairs Division (RCAD). RCAD is a division within the Office of the County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Their duties are to coordinate, strategize, and monitor everything that supports residents who are returning home from incarceration that live in Prince George's County. On Saturday, April 29, 2023, they will host the Returning Citizens Summit where there will be a series of conversations and workshops on what the transition from incarceration to home is for our citizens. After being birthed just 12-months ago, this summit will introduce the new ecosystem of support to serve Returning Citizens for years to come.

Experts will come together to share their viewpoint, experiences, scope of services, and resources that focus on reducing recidivism and improving public safety by ensuring that our returning citizens have access to the necessary resources, support, and opportunities to successfully transition home. Attendees can expect a host of subjects to be discussed during panel discussions and phenomenal Keynote Speakers to address the barriers when coming back home to Prince George's County. The MC is national reentry advocate and social influencer Wallo267, Co-Host Autumn Joi (on air personality with WHUR 96.3), Joe Clair (on air personality Fox 5 DMV Zone), and two national powerhouse criminal justice reform advocates Topeka Sam and Marcus Bullock.

For more information or to register for the Returning Citizens Summit, please visit https://tinyurl.com/SecondChanceMonth

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

