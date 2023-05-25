Employ Prince George's Welcomes New Chief Program Officer, Milena Kornyl, and Inaugurates First-ever Chief of Staff, Jeffrey Swilley

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's, a leading workforce development 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting job seekers secure livable wage employment and assisting businesses find skilled and qualified employees, proudly announces the appointment of two exceptional leaders to its executive team. Milena Kornyl joins as the Chief Program Officer, while Jeffrey Swilley assumes the role of Chief of Staff, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience to the organizations Executive Leadership Team, further enhancing the organization's ability positively improve the Prince George's County economy and rebound from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Milena Kornyl, the newly appointed Chief Program Officer, brings 18 years of experience in the workforce development field and a strong educational background with degrees in Economics and Public Policy. Throughout her career, Kornyl has been dedicated to utilizing data-driven approaches for planning and continuous improvement. For the past eight years, she has served at Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in leading the Performance and Compliance Office. Her expertise improved tracking, performance reporting, and compliance monitoring systems. Additionally, she transitioned to program leadership as the Vice President for Career Development and Community Services, demonstrating her commitment to driving impactful career development initiatives.

Milena Kornyl's passion for data and continuous improvement has enabled her to contribute to the work of various Local and State committees and teams, including the Baltimore City Budget Results Team, Opportunity Collaborative, State Wide Data, and Dashboard Committee. Her collaborative approach and dedication to using evidence-based strategies will be instrumental in driving Employ Prince George's forward as it continues to provide innovative workforce development solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Employ Prince George's and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals and strengthening the local workforce," said Milena Kornyl. "By utilizing data-driven approaches and fostering strategic collaborations, we will enhance our ability to connect job seekers with quality employment opportunities and promote economic growth. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Employ Prince George's to make a positive impact on our community."

Employ Prince George's is equally delighted to introduce Jeffrey Swilley as the organization's first-ever Chief of Staff. In this role, Swilley will provide strategic guidance to the Office of the President, oversee operations with elected officials and projects with government entities and foster cross-functional collaboration within the organization. With his extensive experience as a workforce development professional, including serving as Chief Program Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Workforce Services Division within Prince George's County Economic Development Corporation, Swilley will ensure the effective implementation of Employ Prince George's vision and mission. Recently, Jeffrey Swilley was recognized as one of the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals' longest tenured members (30 years) and one of the associations longest tenured Certified Workforce Development Professionals (20+ years).

As Chief of Staff, Jeffrey Swilley will strengthen, develop, and provide executive oversight over Employ Prince George's relationships and partnerships with Prince George's County Government Agencies, Prince George's County municipalities, and elected officials. In addition, Swilley will serve as the point of contact for communicating and vetting prospective Employ Prince George's partners, and as the primary liaison with the Office of the President, Executive Office, and the President & CEO.

Employ Prince George's President and CEO, Walter Simmons, expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions to the executive team, stating:

"Milena Kornyl and Jeffrey Swilley bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will strengthen Employ Prince George's ability to drive positive change in our local and regional economies. With Milena's expertise in data-driven approaches and Jeffrey's extensive background in workforce development/within local government, we are confident in their ability to lead us towards greater success in our mission of empowering individuals and fostering economic growth."

Employ Prince George's will celebrate their 5 year anniversary on June 24th at MGM National Harbor. Over the past 5 years, they have assisted over 50,000 job seekers and 10,000 businesses.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

