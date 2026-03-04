Employee Ownership Marks New Chapter for Baltimore-Based Signage Firm

Gable announces transition to employee ownership, strengthening its commitment to the team and clients who drive its success.

BALTIMORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gable, a national leader in custom signage and visual communications, announced its establishment of an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), marking a significant milestone in its 45-year history. Leadership announced the ESOP to more than 140 employees at its annual meeting last week, underscoring support for the company's future and the service clients expect.

Gable team members gathering at the company's annual meeting.

In an industry increasingly shaped by consolidation and outside capital investment, Gable chose a different path rooted in shared ownership and responsibility. The ESOP ensures the company remains independent, protects its culture, and strengthens accountability to its clients and communities. This model promotes stability, continuity, and a team deeply invested in taking projects from concept to completion.

"This is an exciting and important step in the evolution of our company," said Paul Gable, CEO, President, and Founder of Gable. "Transitioning to an ESOP reflects years of thoughtful planning and collaboration. By creating shared ownership, we are strengthening our foundation and aligning our future for continued growth and success with every team member in mind. Clients will benefit as well, because employee owners bring even greater personal investment and hands–on care to every project."

Research from The ESOP Association shows that employee ownership enhances engagement and productivity, creating teams that are more committed to strong results.

"This is a meaningful moment for Gable," said Holly Jones, an attorney at Maselan and Jones who advised the company throughout the transition. "Choosing employee ownership reflects a genuine belief in the people who make this company what it is."

Gable expects the ESOP to encourage new ideas, strengthen collaboration, and deepen craftsmanship across all functions. For clients, this means more consistent communication, more invested problem solving, and project partners dedicated to long-term success.

"The ESOP gives every person here a stake in the future of Gable," said Randy Asencio, Production Manager, who has been with the company for 14 years. "We take pride in our work already, but knowing we are building value together makes that commitment even stronger. This is a place where people want to stay and grow."

The ESOP is funded through company contributions. Employees earn ownership over time without contributing their own money. The program complements Gable's existing benefits that support financial stability, including a 401(k) with company matching, competitive pay, regular raises, and performance-based bonuses.

"When looking ahead to the next generation of growth, a founder has many choices," said Paul Gable. "I chose shared employee ownership because I want the future of this company in the hands of the people who care about it the most. I hope to be here for many more years, but it's important to start planning for the company's long–term succession and ensure its legacy stays with the team that built it. ESOPs offer excellent team retention benefits and attract new talent as well. We are excited about that."

About Gable

Gable is a leader in visual communications with over 45 years of experience in designing, fabricating, and installing custom signs, digital displays, and immersive branded environments. The company connects people, places, and brands by creating meaningful experiences within the built environment, combining technical expertise with creative problem-solving to deliver projects throughout North America and beyond. For more information, visit gablecompany.com or call 800-854-0568.

Media Contact

Brenda Barrett

Executive Manager, Events & Communications

[email protected]

Office: 410-255-6400 Ext.142

Mobile: 443-623-7902

SOURCE Gable