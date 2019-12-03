Employees agree that Bath Fitter is officially a Great Place to Work

"To be recognized as a Great Place to Work® is an incredible achievement, not least of all because the judges were our own employees," says Chiquita Allen, Human Resources Manager. "The Bath Fitter team here in Springfield has always felt like a family and it's one of the reasons we've been able to achieve such great results and customer satisfaction over the years."

"At Bath Fitter, our vision is to be a great company to work for and do business with and this achievement supports that vision," said Jason Otts, Plant Director. "This would not be possible without all of our wonderful men and women who put on the Bath Fitter uniform each day. Our employees are the most precious resource we have and they are the reason we have a company that we can all be proud of."

Following a response rate of 84 percent of our employees, Bath Fitter's Springfield manufacturing plant, located just north of Nashville, was voted a Great Place To Work®. The detailed survey results showed that employees were particularly pleased with the positive working environment and the welcome feeling they get in the workplace. The surveys also revealed that 93 percent of employees approve of the company's contribution to the local community – something that Bath Fitter takes very seriously, through employee-related activities, direct charitable contributions and community service.

This year's Great Place To Work® certification builds on other awards won by the Springfield manufacturing plant in 2019, including a Top Workplaces honor by Nashville newspaper, The Tennessean.

"The Bath Fitter team in Springfield should be immensely proud of the incredible working environment they have created," says Glenn Cotton, President and CEO. "Our business is not just about selling tubs, but about making people smile, and that must start with our staff and extend to our customers."

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

