Employees buy shares in Aker BP

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has received subscriptions from employees for a total of 866,210 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the company's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Approximately 61 percent of the company's employees subscribed in the program, including the following primary insiders:

Primary insider Position Shares purchased New holding Sarah Alexandra Berg Deputy employee representative 347 2,572 Marit Blaasmo SVP People and Safety 652 7,406 Hilde Kristin Brevik Employee representative 130 1,640 Ine Dolve SVP Alvheim 652 7,425 Paula Doyle Chief Digital Officer 309 309 Rune Karstein Fauskanger Deputy employee representative 1,591 9,479 Ingard Haugeberg Employee representative 309 1,257 Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer 2,173 2,173 Thomas Hoff-Hansen SVP Ula 1,521 4,631 Thomas Husvæg Deputy employee representative 309 441 Lars Høier SVP Yggdrasil 2,949 10,719 Ole Johan Molvig SVP Valhall 2,971 18,141 Knut Arne Kristian Sandvik SVP Projects 869 5,980 David Tønne* Chief Financial Officer 3,651 24,034 Sofie Valdersnes** Board member Aker ASA 870 1,897 Georg Olav Vidnes SVP Operations 1,304 2,857 Tore Vik Employee representative 1,041 5,580 Thomas Øvretveit SVP Skarv 434 743









Prior to the completion of these transactions, Aker BP held 1,590,711 of its own shares, with an estimated holding of 724,501 shares after completion. A new notification will be issued if any changes occur.

Formal notifications for each of the primary insiders' transactions are attached.

* David Tønne has simultaneously sold 2,552 Aker BP shares at an average price of NOK 296.00, which has been reflected in the new number of shares held. The formal notification is included in the attachment.

** Sofie Valdersnes is primary insider in Aker ASA, who will issue the formal notification for this transaction.

