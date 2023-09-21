Employees buy shares in Aker BP

Aker BP ASA

21 Sep, 2023, 10:19 ET

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has received subscriptions from employees for a total of 866,210 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the company's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Approximately 61 percent of the company's employees subscribed in the program, including the following primary insiders:

Primary insider

Position

Shares purchased

New holding

Sarah Alexandra Berg

Deputy employee representative

347

2,572

Marit Blaasmo

SVP People and Safety

652

7,406

Hilde Kristin Brevik

Employee representative

130

1,640

Ine Dolve

SVP Alvheim

652

7,425

Paula Doyle

Chief Digital Officer

309

309

Rune Karstein Fauskanger

Deputy employee representative

1,591

9,479

Ingard Haugeberg

Employee representative

309

1,257

Karl Johnny Hersvik

Chief Executive Officer

2,173

2,173

Thomas Hoff-Hansen

SVP Ula

1,521

4,631

Thomas Husvæg

Deputy employee representative

309

441

Lars Høier

SVP Yggdrasil

2,949

10,719

Ole Johan Molvig

SVP Valhall

2,971

18,141

Knut Arne Kristian Sandvik

SVP Projects

869

5,980

David Tønne*

Chief Financial Officer

3,651

24,034

Sofie Valdersnes**

Board member Aker ASA

870

1,897

Georg Olav Vidnes

SVP Operations

1,304

2,857

Tore Vik

Employee representative

1,041

5,580

Thomas Øvretveit

SVP Skarv

434

743




Prior to the completion of these transactions, Aker BP held 1,590,711 of its own shares, with an estimated holding of 724,501 shares after completion. A new notification will be issued if any changes occur.

Formal notifications for each of the primary insiders' transactions are attached.

* David Tønne has simultaneously sold 2,552 Aker BP shares at an average price of NOK 296.00, which has been reflected in the new number of shares held. The formal notification is included in the attachment.

** Sofie Valdersnes is primary insider in Aker ASA, who will issue the formal notification for this transaction.

Contact:

Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

