Employees love working from home. Except when they don't.

Randstad US today released results from its quarterly Randstad Workmonitor survey (Q1 2018). According to the data, although 82 percent of U.S. workers surveyed say the ability to work from anywhere at any time allows them to maintain a healthy work-life balance, more than half (62%) still prefer to work in the office — and this number is even higher among young workers. Sixty-five percent of those aged 18-24 said they prefer working in a traditional office environment, challenging the widespread perception that millennial and Gen Z workers tend to prefer digital interactions over personal ones.

The flexible workplace disconnect.

Although flexible and remote work arrangements are a top priority for employees, that's not necessarily the case for employers, who often don't offer any or provide enough tools to fully support them:

Sixty-six percent of workers say they like the option of occasionally working from home or another location, but aren't able to do so.

Thirty-six percent of respondents report their workplaces support working from home any time and anywhere they want.

A third (35%) of employees disagree that their employers provide the necessary technical equipment to enable them to work from home.

Thirty percent of workers say they regularly have online or virtual team meetings via video conferencing.

Remote work arrangements drive engagement.

Working from home or another location is an attractive option to employees:

Sixty-six percent of workers say they prefer to occasionally work from home or another location.

Eighty percent of workers say they like agile work (defined in the study as the ability to work from anywhere, anytime) because it increases their productivity, creativity and job satisfaction.

More than half of all respondents (61%) don't believe this type of work interferes with their personal lives, or their ability to disconnect from work.

"The takeaway for employers: workers appreciate having the option to work when and where they want, but also value interacting with colleagues face-to-face in the workplace," said Jim Link, CHRO, Randstad North America. "Employers who strike the right balance — making flexible work arrangements as accessible as possible through technology while also cultivating a thriving office culture — will succeed in attracting and retaining top talent."

To learn more about flexible work arrangements — and the positive impact they can have on your business — please visit 3 reasons to rethink remote work options.

