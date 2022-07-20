Employees of Charter Next Generation Support Local Charities Through Large Donation to United Way

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of its leadership role within the specialty films and flexible packaging industry and furthering its commitment to sustainability and supporting local communities, Charter Next Generation (CNG) recently made a sizable donation to The United Way chapters of Richland County, Delaware County, and Morrow County. These three United Way chapters will act as a steward of CNG's employees by dispersing the donated funds across fourteen different local charities and organizations that were hand-selected by the employees of CNG for their respective roles in revitalizing local neighborhoods and amplifying the growing importance of sustainability inside the communities where CNG's employees live and work.

Charter Next Generation and its employees present $130,000 donation to the United Way

"This is really mind-blowing! The impact that CNG is going to have on our community" said Dan Varn, Executive Director of the United Way of Richland County. "These organizations are impacting lives every day, people throughout Richland County due to the generosity of employees of CNG. These are transformative funds for people you may never know," Varn finished.

Charter Next Generation continues to passionately expand its investment in the communities in which it has manufacturing facilities, specifically earmarking a $130,000 donation to the Central Ohio region with the explicit goals of fostering:

Community Sustainability Efforts through its support of local programs and organizations that actively protect the environment while promoting community resiliency and revitalization.

through its support of local programs and organizations that actively protect the environment while promoting community resiliency and revitalization. Workforce Development through its support of local programs and organizations that focus on education, career readiness, mentoring, and workforce training inside the specialty films industry.

through its support of local programs and organizations that focus on education, career readiness, mentoring, and workforce training inside the specialty films industry. Social & Economic Equity through its support of local programs and organizations that lift up and empower disenfranchised individuals within local communities.

"The best way to describe our Community Giving Funds event is ONE TEAM, ONE FAMILY, ONE COMMUNITY. At CNG, we have always taken pride in making sure we operate as ONE TEAM, ONE FAMILY within our company, and now we are expanding our focus to support our local community even more than before," said Matt DeHart, who is the Director of Operations at Charter Next Generation, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Richland County. "I am proud of all our employees for their effort and consideration while voting on how we will donate our Community Giving Funds. We are thankful to work for a company that allows us all to make decisions as owners of the company." DeHart concluded.

Through its donation, CNG is empowering The United Way to provide financial support to fourteen hand-selected organizations, including The American Red Cross Central & Southern Ohio Region, Catalyst Life Services, Catholic Charities, The Domestic Violence Shelter, Friendly House, Humane Society of Richland County, Mid-Ohio Youth Mentoring, Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Third Street Family Health Services, Pathways to Hope, Pacer Pantry, Willis Education Center, Turning Point, and Veteran Companion Animal Services in Morrow County.

This donation represents CNG's ongoing commitment to invest in and create a positive impact on both its employees' lives as well as the communities in which their employees' families live. By working directly with The United Way of Richland County, Morrow County, and Delaware County, CNG is leveraging the United Way's established network of relationships with local charitable organizations within these areas to reach and impact a much larger group of individuals and deliver direct support to a far greater number of households throughout Central Ohio as a whole.

About United Way United Way is an international network of over 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates that improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.

About United Way of Richland County The United Way of Richland County is a Non-Profit organization dedicated to serving the community by raising funds through an annual campaign and investing those dollars into 47 critical programs throughout Richland County.

About Charter Next Generation Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance, specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

