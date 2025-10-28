Employment & Labor Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Mercury Insurance Service LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Employees With All Required Meal Breaks

Mercury Insurance Service LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate wages due to missed meal breaks. This allegedly resulted in violations of various California Labor codes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Mercury Insurance Service LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Mercury Insurance Service LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV022666, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Mercury Insurance Service LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Mercury Insurance Service LLC allegedly failed to provide all the legally required off-duty meal and rest breaks to Plaintiff in addition to failing to pay all minimum and overtime wages. The company allegedly did not have policies or practice which provided timely off-duty meal and rest breaks to Plaintiff and also failed to compensate for missed meal and rest breaks . Lastly, Mercury Insurance Service LLC allegedly required Plaintiffs to perform work assignments while clocked out for what should have been Plaintiffs'off-duty meal break.

