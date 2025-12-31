Labor & Employment Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against CSI International, LLC, Alleging Failing to Reimburse Employees for Business Expenses

CSI International, LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for various business expenses which included using their personal cellular phones to execute job duties while on-the-clock.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP , filed a class action complaint alleging that CSI International, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The CSI International, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU062912C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, CSI International, LLC required Employees to use their own personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties as employees for Defendant but are not reimbursed or indemnified for the cost associated with the use of their personal cellular phones. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditure or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties…"

The Complaint further alleges that CSI International, LLC failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which failed to show, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code Section 226 expressly states "wages" consist of "all amounts for labor performed by employees of every description, whether the amount is fixed or ascertained by the standard of time,task, piece, commission basis, or other method of calculation.

