Employment & Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Xytech Systems, LLC, for Alleged Rounding of Employees Time

Xytech Systems, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record employees' time during their shifts. Allegedly, this resulted in inaccurate wages paid to employees, among other allegations.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Xytech Systems, LLC. violated the California Labor Code. The Xytech Systems, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 2025CUOE056388, is currently pending in the Ventura County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

Xytech Systems, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant failed to provide all the legally required off-duty meal and rest breaks and failed to compensate Plaintiffs for missed meal and rest breaks. These employees, from time-to-time, were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more, from time to time. Defendant allegedly paid Plaintiffs less than they would have been paid had they been paid for their actual recorded time rather than "rounded" time. The allegations resulted in Defendant violating California Labor Codes §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Xytech Systems, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP