Employment & Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Iconix Waterworks (US) Inc., in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Iconix Waterworks (US) Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with all accurate itemized wage statements, meal break, and rest breaks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento labor and employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP , filed a lawsuit against Iconix Waterworks (US) Inc., alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 204, 210, 226(a), 226.7, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, and 1198. The lawsuit against Iconix Waterworks (US) Inc. is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 25CV021898. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here .

The Complaint further alleges that Iconix Waterworks (US) Inc. failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which failed to show, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. When the hours shown on the wage statements were added up, they did not equal total hours worked during the pay period. Allegedly, Defendant required employees from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods and work over five (5) hours without a thirty (30) minute meal break.

PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who does so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

