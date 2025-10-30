Employment & Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Mariner Finance, LLC, After Alleged Discrimination

Mariner Finance, LLC allegedly discriminated against and wrongfully terminated an employee, based on her medical condition and/or reproduction health decision making. Plaintiff was, allegedly, let go from her position with the company after requesting additional time for her leave of absence.

SOLANO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Mariner Finance, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Mariner Finance, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. CU25-09280, is currently pending in the Solano County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Mariner Finance, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Mariner Finance, LLC allegedly discriminated against Plaintiff and wrongfully terminated Plaintiff from her position with the company. Defendant allegedly conducted a violation of FEHA and Government Code Section 12900, et seq. Plaintiff met with her medical provider while she was on maternity and/or pregnancy leave. She was due to return to work from her leave of absence. However, after meeting with her medical provider, she was advised by her doctor that she would need additional leave, due to her condition. Plaintiff advised both Defendant and additional parties involved of the additional time for leave needed for her condition. However, Plaintiff was, shortly after notifying Defendant, wrongfully terminated from her position with the company.

