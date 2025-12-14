Employment & Labor Layers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against JT4, LLC, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees with Required Meal Breaks

Engineering and technical support company, JT4, LLC allegedly required employees to work while clocking out during what is supposed to be an employee's off-duty meal break. This may have resulted in missed wages for employees.

KERN, Calif., Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that JT4, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The JT4, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CUB00655, is currently pending in the Kern County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, employees of JT4, LLC were required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods . Further, these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked for ten (10) hours or more from time to time.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which failed to show the correct gross and net wages earned. When the hours shown on the wage statements were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period in violation of California Labor Code 226(a)(2). As a result, Defendant allegedly, from time to time, provided employees with wage statements that violated California Labor Code § 226.

