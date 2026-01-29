Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File a Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees With Meal Breaks

Raytheon, a global aerospace and defense company, allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate wages due to missed meal breaks. This allegedly resulted in violations of various California Labor Codes.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

SAN DIEGO, January 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Raytheon Company violated the California Labor Code. The Raytheon Company class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU066523C, is currently pending in the San Diego Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP Speed Speed

According to the lawsuit filed, Raytheon Company allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct

The Complaint further alleges that Defendant required Plaintiffs to work, from time to time, interrupted by work assignments while clocked out for what should have been Plaintiffs' off-duty meal break. This resulted in Defendant rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to Plaintiffs. As a result of Plaintiffs' rigorous work schedules, employees were from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minutes off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. Employees were also allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant allegedly violated California Labor Codes §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Raytheon Company, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP