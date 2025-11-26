Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees With Required Meal Breaks

Among other allegations, JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association allegedly failed to provide employees with their overtime wages due to missed meal breaks. This, allegedly, resulted in violations of various California Labor Codes.

MERCED, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association violated the California Labor Code. The JP Morgan Chase Bank class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV-05999, is currently pending in the Merced County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association allegedly failed to provide employees with legally required meal and rest periods . Plaintiffs were from time to time unable to take thirty (30) minutes off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods. Allegedly, Defendant ordered Plaintiff to work for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Further, from time to time, Defendant allegedly failed to provide Plaintiff with a second off-duty meal period for some workdays in which these employees were required to work ten (10) hours of work and Defendant also engaged in the practice of rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant required these Employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under Defendant's control. As such, Defendant knew or should have known that Employees were under compensated for all time worked. As a result, employees forfeited time worked by working without their time being accurately recorded and without compensation at the applicable minimum wage and overtime wage rates. Allegedly, Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .

