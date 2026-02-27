Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Packaging Corporation of America, Alleging Inaccurate Payment of Wages to Employees

Packaging Corporation of America allegedly failed to accurately record employees' full-time worked, including their time worked off the clock. This, allegedly, resulted in inaccurate wages paid to them, among other California Labor Code violations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Packaging Corporation of America., violated the California Labor Code. The Packaging Corporation of America class action lawsuit, Case No. 26CV003725, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed against Packaging Corporation of America, the company allegedly failed to provide Plaintiff with all legally required meal and rest periods. From time to time, Plaintiff was allegedly asked to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minutes rest periods. Further these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant underpaid sick wages to Plaintiff by failing to accurately calculate such wages. Plaintiffs routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. When sick pay was paid, it was paid at the base rate of pay, as opposed to the correct, higher regular rate of pay. This resulted in Defendant allegedly violating Cal. Lab. Code § 246.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

