Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay Employees Wages

Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego, Inc. allegedly failed to provide equal employment opportunities to employees, which ultimately resulted in discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CU049433C, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Social Advocates for Youth, San Diego, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code §§ 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges Defendant required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for overtime. Employees were under compensated for all time worked, as a result employees forfeited time worked by working without their time being accurately recorded and without compensation at the applicable minimum wage and overtime premium payment. Defendant fails to pay minimum wages for the time worked off-the-clock in violation of Cal. Labor. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

