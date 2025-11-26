Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against DSSV, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Accurately Record Employees Time Worked

DSSV, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record employees full time worked. Allegedly, this may resulted in missed wages for employees.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that DSSV, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The DSSV, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25STCV31831, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the Complaint filed, DSSV, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant required Employees, from time to time, to perform work as ordered for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant also engaged in the practice of rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties. Employees were paid less than they would have been had they been paid for actual recorded time rather than "rounded" time. When the hours shown on the wage statement were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period, as a result Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1 .

For more information about the class action lawsuit against DSSV, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

