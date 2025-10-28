Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Korn Ferry ISP, LLC, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees With Proper Meal Breaks

Among other allegations, Korn Ferry ISP, LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with accurate wages due to missed meals and break breaks. This allegedly resulted in violations of various California Labor Codes.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

STANISLAUS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Korn Ferry ISP, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Korn Ferry ISP, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. CV-25-009369, is currently pending in the Stanislaus County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

According to the lawsuit filed, Korn Ferry ISP, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Korn Ferry ISP, LLC allegedly required employees to work on their meal and break periods which should have been off-duty meal breaks. This resulted in the company rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to Plaintiff. As a result of their rigorous work schedules, employees were required from time to time to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Defendant violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1. From time to time, Defendant also failed to provide Plaintiff with complete and accurate wage statements which failed to show, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Korn Ferry ISP, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP