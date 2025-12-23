Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against McKenna Motors Torrance, Inc, for Alleged Failure to Reimburse Employees

McKenna Motors Torrance, Inc., a used car dealership, allegedly failed to provide employees with full meal and rest periods, as required by California Labor Code. This may have resulted in inaccurate statements and incorrect gross and net wages paid and provided to employees.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that McKenna Motors Torrance, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The McKenna Motors Torrance, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 25STCV32970, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, McKenna Motors Torrance, Inc. allegedly required Plaintiff to work while clocked out and required from time to time to perform work as ordered by Defendant for more than five (5) hours during some shifts without receiving a meal break. Employees were undercompensated for all time worked because Defendant engaged in the practice of rounding the meal period hours of work.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant failed to identify the accurate total hours worked each pay period. When the hours shown on the wage statement were added up, they did not equal the actual total hours worked during the pay period. Defendant, allegedly, violated Cal. Lab. Code 226 (a)(2). Allegedly, Defendant failed to reimburse and indemnify Plaintiff for required business expenses incurred by Plaintiff which included the costs related to the use of their personal cellular phone that was required by Defendant.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

