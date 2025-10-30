Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Stanford Health Care, for Alleged Retaliation Against Employee

Among other allegations, Stanford Health Care exhibited acts of retaliation, harassment, and discrimination towards employees. These alleged actions are direct violations of Public Policy.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Stanford Healthcare violated the California Labor Code. The Stanford Healthcare class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV477482, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

Stanford Health Care allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

According to the Complaint, Plaintiff provided a doctor's note along with other documents to Defendant and then went on leave. Defendant claimed her leave was unapproved so Plaintiff returned to work. After already returning to work, Plaintiff received a threatening termination letter from Defendant, due to her being "absent" even though Plaintiff had already been back to work for some time. After returning from her leave of absence, Plaintiff allegedly faced various instances of retaliation and discrimination from Defendant.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Stanford Health Care, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP