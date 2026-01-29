Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC, for Underpayment of Employees' Wages

Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record employees' full time worked, including time worked off the clock. This, allegedly, resulted in violations to various California Labor Laws.

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2026-01539962-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed against Trucordia Insurance Services, LLC, the company allegedly failed to provide Plaintiffs with all legally required meal and rest periods . From time to time, Plaintiffs were allegedly asked to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minutes rest periods. Further these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant underpaid sick wages to Plaintiffs by failing to pay such wages at the regular rate of pay. When sick pay was paid to Plaintiffs, it was paid at the base rate of pay. Defendant failed to reimburse and indemnify Plaintiff for required business expenses associated with their job duties. Defendant allegedly violated California Labor Codes §§ 246(1)(2) and 2802.

